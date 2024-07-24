Distractify
Home > Entertainment

CrowdStrike Apologizes With $10 Uber Eats Gift Card for Tech Outage, Then Revokes It

CrowdStrike apologized for the global tech outage on July 19, 2024, by offering clients a $10 Uber Eats gift card.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Jul. 24 2024, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET

CrowdStrike logo on a phone; A post on X that reads, "CrowdStrike really gave out $10 Uber Eats cards for outages to several companies that probably costed upwards into the millions of dollars lmaaaoo."
Source: Getty Images / X / @@nofacerapper

UPDATE: A CrowdStrike spokesperson has issued the following statement: "CrowdStrike did not send gift cards to customers or clients. We did send these to our teammates and partners who have been helping customers through this situation. Uber flagged it as fraud because of high usage rates."

Less than a week ago, CrowdStrike released a defective update to its security software, triggering worldwide computer outages that disrupted air travel, banking, broadcasting, and more. In the aftermath, the cybersecurity firm's stock plummeted, and CEO George Kurtz took a hit of over $300 million in his net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

In an attempt to win back public favor, CrowdStrike reportedly offered clients a $10 Uber Eats gift card as an apology. However, when some attempted to redeem the voucher, an issue arose. Keep reading for the full story!

CrowdStrike logo on a smartphone and laptop.
Source: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

CrowdStrike apologized for the global tech outage with a $10 Uber gift card.

In an email obtained by TechCrunch, addressed to "CrowdStrike partners," the troubled cybersecurity firm apologized for "the additional work the July 19 incident has caused."

"To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late-night snack is on us!" stated the email, which included a promo code for Uber Eats. For those wondering, the email was allegedly sent by CrowdStrike's chief business officer Daniel Bernard.

Article continues below advertisement

On July 24, several X (formerly known as Twitter) users posted that when they tried to redeem their offer, they encountered an error message indicating that the voucher had been canceled.

"Two hours later the code is canceled and the $10 removed from Uber Eats account," one person said in a since-deleted post on X. "That's an uhh…interesting way to apologize to partners."

Article continues below advertisement

A second X user shared, "A friend received it and then said they revoked it, which sounds about right haha," to which someone else replied, "Same thing happened to me."

TechCrunch reported that upon checking the voucher, the Uber Eats page showed an error message stating that the gift card "has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid."

Wow, talk about a betrayal!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

LeBron James and Coco Gauff Are the U.S. Flag Bearers at the 2024 Olympics

These CrowdStrike Memes Will Make the Outage Sting a Little Less

George Kurtz's Net Worth Takes a Nosedive as CrowdStrike Sparks Global Tech Outage

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.