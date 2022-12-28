TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order

Unfortunately, some people take advantage of these systems in the worst way possible. The well-being of the workers who compile and deliver these orders is still of vital importance, but some online customers apparently don't see it that way.

In recent news, a home-based customer pretended not to receive a giant Instacart order in an attempt to game the system at the expense of a shopper's time, energy, and resources. The situation was exposed on TikTok, and the internet has some words.