Customer Says She’s “Done” With Instacart After Shopper Gives Bizarre Reason for Missing Items

TikTok user Bree Neal (@thatmomebreed) said that she's done using Instacart after a botched ordering attempt left her frustrated and at her wit's end.

If you aren't familiar with the application it's a simple premise: you pay people to go grocery shopping for you. You pick a store, along with the items that you want, and the shopper fills up their cart and brings it to whatever address you ask them to.