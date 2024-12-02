Home > Entertainment These Cyber Monday Memes Will Have You Giggling All the Way to Checkout! Cyber Monday means it's time for some laugh-out-loud memes that'll have you LOL-ing all the way to checkout! By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 2 2024, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Black Friday may have come and gone with its lackluster sales, but don't worry — it's officially Cyber Monday, and the online shopping gods have heard our cries for help! If you prefer snagging deals from the comfort of your couch (honestly, who isn't these days?), now's your moment to shine.

While you're scouring the internet for those must-have steals, why not pass the time with these 11 memes to keep you entertained while you wait to check out? Trust us, your cart will be full, but your smile will be even fuller.

It's time to flex those muscles and get your strength back!

preparing for cyber monday pic.twitter.com/qpFbaw2Pix — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 30, 2024

Whether you're shopping on your phone, tablet, or computer, your hands and fingers are about to get a workout. So, now's as good a time as any to hit the weights and build some serious scrolling muscle!

They just keep coming.

Waking up to all the cyber Monday deals in my email like.. pic.twitter.com/HzBXTSP8X4 — Niko Moon (@nikomoon) December 2, 2024

The Cyber Monday deal emails just keep flooding in! No matter what we do, they won't stop — how do we end this madness before our inbox explodes?!

Straight to the trash they go!

Me trying to keep my inbox clean from all the Cyber Monday spam... pic.twitter.com/LXOAbuABO0 — Noble Brown🗡 (@Sociopathlete) December 2, 2024

Anddddddd, straight to the trash those Cyber Monday emails go! But honestly, it's a full-time job deleting 10, only for 15 more to flood in right after. The struggle is REAL, you guys.

We fear Cyber Monday has lost its spark.

@nmillz1 “Our biggest sale of the year!” And it’s literally just free shipping ♬ original sound - Noah Miller

OK, but seriously — what the heck happened to Black Friday and Cyber Monday? These 20-3 percent off sales are wildly underwhelming. Where did the legendary 50-70 percent off sales go?! Someone, please bring back the good stuff!

Work can wait — the sales are calling!

No, seriously — work can wait. These iconic deals are disappearing faster than our will to work, and we can't let that happen! We'll catch up on emails and assignments later... after we snag these bargains!

Ignore your wallet and treat yourself!

In the wise words of Tom Haverford, "Treat yo' self!" Or, you know, you could pretend you're being a responsible adult and use Cyber Monday to knock out all your holiday shopping... and treat yo' self at the same time.

Log in ASAP because those deals won't wait for anyone.

The worst thing that could happen on Cyber Monday is not being logged in or, worse, forgetting your password. Trust us, you do not want to get hit with a "This item is currently sold out" message after you've been cart-happy for 30 minutes.

Yeah, you'll be down to $5 after Cyber Monday.

Props to you for saving during Black Friday and the Thanksgiving weekend sales! But trust us, come Cyber Monday, you can kiss all your money goodbye.

Ugh, not now! We were hoping for a sweet text, not another sale alert.

This would seriously make us lose it… you think you've got a cute text but nope — it's just another "Don't miss these Cyber Monday deals!" message. Just utterly devastating.

Sleep is overrated when there are shopping deals to be had.

Sleep is obviously important, but those sales? They're fleeting!

Time to make every penny count!