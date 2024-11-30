The Best Memes That Perfectly Capture the Internet’s Reaction to Jacob Elordi’s Beard
It started with a stash, grew into a beard, and now people don’t know how to respond, so they’re sharing memes instead!
HBO's Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is known for his signature clean-shaven look, but when he appeared at a film festival in Morocco, photographers caught him sporting something no one expected — a scruffy beard. Oh, and he was also rocking a longer, shaggier hairstyle.
While beards are usually seen as a way to enhance someone's appearance, the internet has had a mixed reaction to Jacob’s new facial hair. It’s sparked a flood of memes from people trying to find the right words to describe it, and some of them are hilarious. Here's a roundup of the best ones.
The best Jacob Elordi beard memes because the internet couldn't resist!
This fan is clearly distraught by Jacob's decision to grow facial hair, and using a scene from a horror film starring Sydney Sweeney to capture the feeling is absolutely priceless.
Turns out, not all men look better with a beard after all. Go figure.
Jacob has definitely defied the odds — the "men look better with a beard" odds, that is. It seems, overall, fans aren't exactly thrilled with the beard, suggesting he might be the exception to the rule.
This fan thinks otherwise.
Forget all the talk about Jacob not pulling off a full-fledged beard — this fan doesn’t care about the majority vote. They say Jacob looks good! With two reshares as of this writing, though... I guess they're not alone?
This fan thinks Jacob Elordi really cares about what the internet has to say about his beard.
The internet will always have an opinion about a celebrity's change in appearance. The question is, how strong is that opinion? Is it enough to make Jacob shave off that face hair?
Does Jacob really look good with a beard? But, like, really?
There are probably plenty of people who actually like Jacob with a beard, and then there’s a fair share of those just saying it to stand out. You know, the "go against the grain" folks who just want to be the oddballs?
This fan is not, we repeat, not a fan of Jacob Elordi's beard.
“It’s frankly hilarious how quickly Jacob Elordi tanked his image with that beard and hairstyle. He looks positively haggard,” wrote X (formerly Twitter) user @hisnameiscarter. This user certainly didn’t hold back on their opinion of Jacob's beard.
Beard or no beard, die-hard Jacob Elordi fans will take him any way!
"Many oomfs not f--king with his beard means more for me bc i’m a REAL jacob elordi lover idc." Okay, @metasIasher, we clearly see you're down for Jacob no matter what appearance he decides to rock.
The overall consensus on Jacob’s beard? Well, let’s just say people aren’t exactly head over heels for it. Aside from comparisons to a Bee Gee on Reddit, some fans suggest he looks like "he’s about to start a folk band." Sorry, Jacob, but it seems the beard isn't winning anyone over. For those reasons, they’re out!