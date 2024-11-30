Home > Entertainment The Best Memes That Perfectly Capture the Internet’s Reaction to Jacob Elordi’s Beard It started with a stash, grew into a beard, and now people don’t know how to respond, so they’re sharing memes instead! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 30 2024, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images;Mega

HBO's Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is known for his signature clean-shaven look, but when he appeared at a film festival in Morocco, photographers caught him sporting something no one expected — a scruffy beard. Oh, and he was also rocking a longer, shaggier hairstyle.

While beards are usually seen as a way to enhance someone's appearance, the internet has had a mixed reaction to Jacob’s new facial hair. It’s sparked a flood of memes from people trying to find the right words to describe it, and some of them are hilarious. Here's a roundup of the best ones.

The best Jacob Elordi beard memes because the internet couldn't resist!

Source: Mega

This fan is clearly distraught by Jacob's decision to grow facial hair, and using a scene from a horror film starring Sydney Sweeney to capture the feeling is absolutely priceless.

JACOB ELORDI GOT A BEARD???????

pic.twitter.com/7bArQXvdqB — carson (@carsonn_13) November 29, 2024

Turns out, not all men look better with a beard after all. Go figure.

Finally, living proof that all men do not look better with a beard thanks to Jacob Elordi pic.twitter.com/mLzpw7861M — boots (@kittypeets) November 29, 2024

Jacob has definitely defied the odds — the "men look better with a beard" odds, that is. It seems, overall, fans aren't exactly thrilled with the beard, suggesting he might be the exception to the rule.

This fan thinks otherwise.

idc if i look crazy, i think jacob elordi looks good with a beard pic.twitter.com/iYQKz2bnEY — karina (@thekarinadiaz) November 30, 2024

Forget all the talk about Jacob not pulling off a full-fledged beard — this fan doesn’t care about the majority vote. They say Jacob looks good! With two reshares as of this writing, though... I guess they're not alone?

This fan thinks Jacob Elordi really cares about what the internet has to say about his beard.

I feel like Jacob Elordi checked twitter after hard launching his beard and then went home and did this pic.twitter.com/HBwGgCJ9WS — amuseable deviled egg (@BlGSTUPlDBABY) November 30, 2024

The internet will always have an opinion about a celebrity's change in appearance. The question is, how strong is that opinion? Is it enough to make Jacob shave off that face hair?

Does Jacob really look good with a beard? But, like, really?

i think jacob elordi looks good with a beard pic.twitter.com/oU7VFsoxGm — cora (@derhausputz) November 30, 2024

There are probably plenty of people who actually like Jacob with a beard, and then there’s a fair share of those just saying it to stand out. You know, the "go against the grain" folks who just want to be the oddballs?

This fan is not, we repeat, not a fan of Jacob Elordi's beard.

It’s frankly hilarious how quickly Jacob Elordi tanked his image with that beard and hairstyle. He looks positively haggard. pic.twitter.com/0yxPRwiNhk — Carter (@hisnameiscarter) November 30, 2024

“It’s frankly hilarious how quickly Jacob Elordi tanked his image with that beard and hairstyle. He looks positively haggard,” wrote X (formerly Twitter) user @hisnameiscarter. This user certainly didn’t hold back on their opinion of Jacob's beard.

Beard or no beard, die-hard Jacob Elordi fans will take him any way!

many oomfs not fucking with his beard means more for me bc i’m a REAL jacob elordi lover idc pic.twitter.com/YGC0m9Jh0m — diego (@metasIasher) November 29, 2024

"Many oomfs not f--king with his beard means more for me bc i’m a REAL jacob elordi lover idc." Okay, @metasIasher, we clearly see you're down for Jacob no matter what appearance he decides to rock.

