Zendaya Addressed Several Relationship Rumors and Set Dating History Straight By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 6 2024, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

When you're a big-time celebrity, your personal life becomes subject to scrutiny, speculation, and plenty of rumors. This is especially true when it comes to dating. The ironic thing about a celeb's "personal life" section on Wikipedia is that a lot of these details remain far from personal depending on how closely they play their cards to their chest. That said, there are often plenty of speculative facts we can garner from who celebs spend their time with, especially with folks like Zendaya.

Best known for her roles in projects like Euphoria, the Dune films, and the MCU Spider-Man films, Zendaya has become one of the most influential celebrities in the world. She has received numerous accolades and achievements in her career, including being the youngest recipient so far of the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. But with as many accolades she has received, the dating rumors she has racked up practically rival that number. Here's what we know about her actual dating history.



Here's the truth about Zendaya's dating history, including rumors and cold hard facts.

Zendaya is currently dating someone. However, she has had to address and debunk several speculative rumors that fans and the media have had in the past. The earliest we can track is her link to Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson. According to outlets like Us Weekly, the two of them began sparking rumors after they appeared together in Trevor's 2013 music video, "Like We Grown." Interestingly enough, both of them attempted to nip those rumors in the bud in various interviews.

In 2014, Zendaya told HipHollywood that Trevor was "[her] best friend in the whole world" and that she was always going to be his "homie." As for Trevor, he told the outlet, "We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But no, she's my friend."

Zendaya employed similar rumor-squashing tactics in 2016 when it came to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The two of them were reportedly seen at parties together, prompting plenty of whispers. She subsequently stated in an interview with Amp Radio that she and Odell "[weren't] really a thing." She did suggest that they were seeing how things progressed in their interactions, but she joked that he was "still auditioning" at the time. Looks like he didn't exactly make the cut!



It was only between 2019 and 2020 when rumors surrounding Zendaya's relationship status became rooted firmly in fact. In August 2019, Us Weekly began reporting on rumors that she was "getting a little cozy" with Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. They confirmed that they were actually dating later that year, although their last known appearance together came in March 2020.