'grown-ish' Star Trevor Jackson Is Also a Musician, but Is He Single?By Jamie Lerner
Mar. 25 2021, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
We can’t get enough of Trevor Jackson, and thankfully he’s here for us. Not only does he play the steadfast Aaron Jackson in grown-ish, but he also has a budding music career that’s growing alongside him. He’s said a lot about love in interviews and in his songs, but is he currently in a relationship?
It’s only natural we all want to know who Trevor Jackson is dating. He is the whole package with his good looks, musical talent, and acting chops. And back in 2019, Elle even dubbed him “the perfect boyfriend.” While he’s not too open about his private life, here’s everything we know about who Trevor Jackson is dating.
Trevor Jackson does not seem to be dating anyone at the moment.
Even though he’s spoken a lot about love and relationships, Trevor Jackson seems to be surprisingly single. He doesn’t post any boo pics on Instagram, and as recently as January 2021, he didn’t mention a special someone in an extensive interview with xoNecole.
Trevor did, however, share how his outlook on dating has grown: “I think I've grown a lot for sure even when it comes to physicality. This could be unpacked heavily, but I'm just keeping it very general. I used to think if I'm going to be physical with this person, that means they're going to be my wife.” Basically, now that Trevor’s older, he’s down to date casually.
However, in the same interview, he also shared that he does want to focus on love because that makes him his best creative person. "Whenever I'm creating, I try and find something that will always be true. Love is one thing that will always be true," Trevor shared. "That's why I'm very excited about this next album at the top of the year and it's going to reflect a lot of that."
‘grown-ish’ star Trevor Jackson may not be dating anyone now, but he did date another major celebrity.
Although they weren’t very public about it while they were dating, Zendaya and Trevor Jackson were a big-time teen celebrity couple of the late 2010s. Zendaya was in the height of her Disney stardom, and Trevor was starting off his music career. Zendaya actually starred as Trevor’s love interest in one of his music videos, and that’s what connected the two of them.
However, Zendaya has since spoken about the relationship that lasted from 2014 to 2018, and shared that even though Trevor was her first love, things did not end well. When they were dating, they used to say they were just really good friends, but they’ve both opened up a bit about that experience since.
Trevor Jackson’s ‘grown-ish’ character has a love interest.
In grown-ish, there’s definite chemistry between Trevor Jackson’s character, Aaron, and Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey. Their on-screen romance has many fans asking if the two of them are actually dating. However, Trevor shared to YFM’s The Hot Seat on Y, “Yara is like my sister. She’s like my little sister. I love her, she’s awesome but yeah, that’s my dear friend.”
Trevor could just be playing coy with us, but all signs point to Trevor not dating anyone, and we’re not complaining.
You can stream all three seasons of grown-ish on Hulu.