'grown-ish' Star Trevor Jackson Is Also a Musician, but Is He Single?

We can’t get enough of Trevor Jackson , and thankfully he’s here for us. Not only does he play the steadfast Aaron Jackson in grown-ish , but he also has a budding music career that’s growing alongside him. He’s said a lot about love in interviews and in his songs, but is he currently in a relationship?

It’s only natural we all want to know who Trevor Jackson is dating. He is the whole package with his good looks, musical talent, and acting chops. And back in 2019, Elle even dubbed him “the perfect boyfriend.” While he’s not too open about his private life, here’s everything we know about who Trevor Jackson is dating.

Trevor Jackson does not seem to be dating anyone at the moment.

Even though he’s spoken a lot about love and relationships, Trevor Jackson seems to be surprisingly single. He doesn’t post any boo pics on Instagram, and as recently as January 2021, he didn’t mention a special someone in an extensive interview with xoNecole.

Trevor did, however, share how his outlook on dating has grown: “I think I've grown a lot for sure even when it comes to physicality. This could be unpacked heavily, but I'm just keeping it very general. I used to think if I'm going to be physical with this person, that means they're going to be my wife.” Basically, now that Trevor’s older, he’s down to date casually.

However, in the same interview, he also shared that he does want to focus on love because that makes him his best creative person. "Whenever I'm creating, I try and find something that will always be true. Love is one thing that will always be true," Trevor shared. "That's why I'm very excited about this next album at the top of the year and it's going to reflect a lot of that."