Alternative R&B and Indie Pop Artist D4vd Has Accumulated a Modest Net Worth
The rapper and singer is growing his finances.
In the niche world of alternative R&B and indie-pop, D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has emerged as a top talent. Known for his breakout single, 2022’s “Romantic Homicide,” the artist has successfully charmed fans with his authentic lyricism and mastery of lo-fi production that gives his music a unique sound. As a result, the song earned him his first Billboard 100 chart placement and has since gone platinum.
Since then, D4vd has been growing his fanbase and touring across the country. But while his career has continued to blossom, he has hit quite a snag. The artist was taken into custody in April 2026, which will likely affect his ability to tour.
What is D4vd’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, D4vd has earned a net worth of $2 million. This figure is accumulated throughout his career as a rapper, singer, and songwriter.
Aside from going on various world tours, D4vd has had his music featured in video game trailers and multiple TV series.
The outlet reports that D4vd became a viral sensation on TikTok, which earned him a new fanbase. He later saw success with the song “Here With Me,” which ultimately helped him earn a $3 million record deal with Interscope Records. He received a $2.25 million lump sum after being paid $500,000 initially, followed by $250,000 shortly after.
D4vd
Rapper, singer, songwriter
Net worth: $2 million
D4vd is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for the hit songs “Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me."
Birthdate: March 28, 2005
Birth name: David Anthony Burke
Birthplace: Queens, N.Y.
Father: Dawud Burke
Mother: Colleen Burke
D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Per TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that D4vd was arrested on Thursday, April 16, 2026, for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.
In case you forgot, People reports that Celeste’s body was found decomposing in an impounded Tesla vehicle registered to D4vd on Sept. 8, 2025. This follows the vehicle being spotted in the Hollywood Hills, presumably abandoned, before it was taken to a Hollywood impound lot.
Upon Celeste’s body being discovered, authorities revealed to TMZ that she had a tattoo reading “Shhh,” which matches a tattoo D4vd has.
Since then, D4vd has kept a low profile, even going so far as to cancel his remaining shows. Celeste’s mom reportedly shared with authorities that Celeste had a boyfriend named David, which is D4vd’s first name, when she went missing.
The outlet shares that police believe that D4vd was in a relationship with Celeste, even though she was underage. Interestingly, sources told TMZ that the rapper made a trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara in the middle of the night last spring, which falls in line with the timing of Celeste’s disappearance.
His arrest followed grand jury testimony from his friend, Neo Langston, and his manager, Robert Morgenroth.
The outlet shares that while a filing decision on the case has not been made, the artist is being held without bail. LAPD shared that the case is scheduled to be presented to the Major Crimes Division, and prosecutors will review it to determine whether there’s sufficient evidence to file charges.
We’d like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Celeste Rivas.