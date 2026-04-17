Alternative R&B and Indie Pop Artist D4vd Has Accumulated a Modest Net Worth The rapper and singer is growing his finances. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 17 2026, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@d4vddd

In the niche world of alternative R&B and indie-pop, D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has emerged as a top talent. Known for his breakout single, 2022’s “Romantic Homicide,” the artist has successfully charmed fans with his authentic lyricism and mastery of lo-fi production that gives his music a unique sound. As a result, the song earned him his first Billboard 100 chart placement and has since gone platinum.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, D4vd has been growing his fanbase and touring across the country. But while his career has continued to blossom, he has hit quite a snag. The artist was taken into custody in April 2026, which will likely affect his ability to tour.

Article continues below advertisement

What is D4vd’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, D4vd has earned a net worth of $2 million. This figure is accumulated throughout his career as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Aside from going on various world tours, D4vd has had his music featured in video game trailers and multiple TV series.

The outlet reports that D4vd became a viral sensation on TikTok, which earned him a new fanbase. He later saw success with the song “Here With Me,” which ultimately helped him earn a $3 million record deal with Interscope Records. He received a $2.25 million lump sum after being paid $500,000 initially, followed by $250,000 shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement

D4vd Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth: $2 million D4vd is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for the hit songs “Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me." Birthdate: March 28, 2005 Birth name: David Anthony Burke Birthplace: Queens, N.Y. Father: Dawud Burke Mother: Colleen Burke

D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Per TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that D4vd was arrested on Thursday, April 16, 2026, for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you forgot, People reports that Celeste’s body was found decomposing in an impounded Tesla vehicle registered to D4vd on Sept. 8, 2025. This follows the vehicle being spotted in the Hollywood Hills, presumably abandoned, before it was taken to a Hollywood impound lot. Upon Celeste’s body being discovered, authorities revealed to TMZ that she had a tattoo reading “Shhh,” which matches a tattoo D4vd has.

Since then, D4vd has kept a low profile, even going so far as to cancel his remaining shows. Celeste’s mom reportedly shared with authorities that Celeste had a boyfriend named David, which is D4vd’s first name, when she went missing.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet shares that police believe that D4vd was in a relationship with Celeste, even though she was underage. Interestingly, sources told TMZ that the rapper made a trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara in the middle of the night last spring, which falls in line with the timing of Celeste’s disappearance. His arrest followed grand jury testimony from his friend, Neo Langston, and his manager, Robert Morgenroth.