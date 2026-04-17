Singer D4vd Was Arrested For the Murder of a Teen Girl Whose Body Was in HIs Trunk D4vd was arrested for questioning, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime. By Joseph Allen Published April 17 2026, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer D4vd is facing allegations of murder following his arrest in Los Angeles. The news of the 21-year-old singer's arrest, which is in connection with the death of a teenage girl, led many to wonder how he was connected to the case. The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is currently in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.

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The investigation into D4vd has been ongoing for the last few months. Here's what we know about why police ultimately arrested him.

Source: Mega

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Why was D4vd arrested?

D4vd was arrested in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenage girl whose body was discovered several months ago in the trunk of his Tesla, per the BBC. Police first found the remains of Celeste, who was just 14 years old, on Sept. 8 in a Tesla that had been impounded at Hollywood Tow. They were called to the scene because of a foul odor emanating from the vehicle. Her head and torso were decomposing in a cadaver bag in the trunk of the car.

The trunk also contained a second bag with other dismembered body parts. We don't know how Celeste died, because the medical examiner has been prevented from releasing details about the cause and manner of her death by police. For now, D4vd is not facing charges in the case. Instead, he has just been arrested under suspicion, and his attorneys say that they will work vigorously to prove his innocence.

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“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter said in a statement following his arrest. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion.”

🚨TMZ has obtained exclusive video showing singer D4vd being arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas and the scene is intense. pic.twitter.com/3G1o66DDaA — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2026 Source: X/@TMZ

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D4vd was arrested shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a house on Marmont Avenue in the Hollywood Hills, LAPD Capt. Scot Williams explained. Williams added that they had been keeping their eye on the singer as they investigated the case but only recently developed the probable cause required to arrest him and bring him in for questioning.

Celeste was first reported missing in 2024 and was wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings when she was found. The medical examiner also said that it appeared her remains had been in the trunk of the car for some time, as her body had begun to decompose.