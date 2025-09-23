There Are Rumors That 15-Year-Old Celeste Was Pregnant With D4vd's Baby at the Time of Her Death Alleged Discord messages between Celeste and D4vd have surfaced. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 23 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe; Instagram/@d4vddd

When an unidentified decomposing body was found in the trunk of singer D4vd's impounded Tesla in early September 2025, there were tons of questions. After the body was identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, even more questions followed, and some of them involved speculation about D4vd having a relationship with the underage girl. Now, some think Celeste was pregnant with D4vd's baby at the time of her death.

Per multiple outlets, including ABC News, the Los Angeles medical examiner identified the body in D4vd's trunk as Celeste not long after the discovery was made. As details began to emerge, with D4vd still out on tour, he reportedly cooperated with detectives to figure out what happened. ABC News later reported that, in the midst of the investigation, D4vd canceled his tour.

Was Celeste pregnant with D4vd's baby when she died?

There are now rumors on social media that Celeste was not only pregnant when she died, but that she was pregnant with D4vd's baby. According to one post on Instagram, alleged messages between Celeste and D4vd from Discord surfaced, which caused many to speculate about a possible pregnancy.

In the alleged screenshots from the rumored messages, a user that many think is D4vd said that he had a "kid on the way" and tagged another user, who appeared to be Celeste. No one linked to D4vd, Celeste's family, or authorities has confirmed that Celeste was pregnant at the time of her death, however.

Although there has been no confirmation about Celeste being pregnant with D4vd's baby when she died, the rumor took hold of the internet as online sleuths across social media began to try to figure out what happened to the teen. Celeste had been reported missing in 2024 and at least one other time after the initial report, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

There are also rumors that infant remains were found on D4vd's property when authorities searched his home. Those rumors are also unconfirmed at this time, as it is also unclear if police searched D4vd's actual house. According to NewsNation, authorities searched a house where D4vd had been staying. Still, it hasn't stopped many from wondering what happened to Celeste and what the nature of her relationship with D4vd might have been.

A young girl can be seen in Twitch clips with D4vd wearing the same GAP

jacket as Celeste in her missing images pic.twitter.com/AR18vZWWCF — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) September 17, 2025

Did D4vd and Celeste have a romantic relationship?

Because of the photos of Celeste and D4vd that have circulated online, many believe they had a romantic relationship. D4vd was 20 years old when Celeste's body was found in the trunk of his car, making the rumored relationship illegal in the state of California. Because of that, and the ongoing investigation, D4vd has not publicly admitted to being in a romantic relationship with Celeste.