"He Doesn't Deserve to Be Yelled At" — Woman Confronts Dad Berating His Son at Baseball Practice

When it comes to youth sports, there's always that one parent who's shouting negative words at their own kid from the sidelines. It's not cute, and as a matter of fact, these nasty remarks directly influence how much a child enjoys — or, in this case, hates — the sporting experience.

On Sept. 26, 2023, TikTok creator 3A (@emba333) posted a video she took of a man berating his young son during a baseball hitting session. He didn't have a single nice word to say about his kid, and eventually, the TikTok user got so fed up that she confronted the guy. Read on to find out what happened next. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

This woman caught a father berating his young son at batting practice.

In the now-viral video, which was captured at Murdy Park in Huntington Beach, Calif., the dad was throwing pitches to his son — but every time his little boy hit the ball, it wasn't good enough. He told his son they should just "give all his c--- away" before yelling at the boy for doing everything wrong.

"You don't know your lunges, you don't do your exercises," the man screamed before telling his son that if he doesn't hit, he's off the team. "I've told you too many times that this is what you need to do, [but] you don't do any of it."

"If you want to know the truth, I'm p----d," he carried on before throwing a terrible pitch. "There's no f------ excuse for that; you should hit everything your way. You've seen a 100,000 pitches in your life, but you're missing balls down the middle." We bet he has, but they're probably a lot better than whatever his dad was throwing.

Not long after, the boy's father told his son to quickly pick up all the baseballs because he wanted them to "get the f--- out" of the park as fast as humanly possible. The man continued criticizing his son, shouting, "Again, for the 12th f------ time this summer, we'll end early because you can't hit ... [and] you don't do any of the work."

In a follow-up video shared that same day, the TikTok creator revealed that she actually confronted the boy's dad for his unacceptable and erratic behavior. "Hey buddy, you're doing really good, OK? You're doing really good," the TikToker told the little boy before directing her attention to his father. "Sir, shouldn't we be a little quieter about that? The things you are saying, don't you think it's a little harsh to [say] to your kid?"

"He's doing really well; those are just not good throws," the TikTok creator added. "He's a really little kid, he's batting really well, [but] those are just not good throws." We couldn't agree more!

The boy's dad said he appreciated the concern, but told the TikToker he doesn't want to raise a "marshmallow" — OK, cool, but that doesn't mean he had to degrade his son in a public setting to get his point across.

"The only compliment you have said to your son is that he has a good eye to your bad throws, do you realize that?" the TikTok creator stated, and it's safe to say this enraged the boy's dad. He told the creator he wasn't listening to her, but she clapped back, "You should be because you're screaming at your child. Your kid shouldn't be listening to you." "He doesn't deserve to be yelled at by his father," she added before the video ended.

Source: TikTok / @_mandys_._