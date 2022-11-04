Dedrick Royce, the TikTok Dad Rapper, Is Captivating Droves of New Viewers Every Day

One of Dedrick's most popular videos is his motivational rap song clip. In the post, which has been liked roughly 25,000 times, Dedrick discusses how tough moments in life can break us down as individuals, but then reminds listeners that he's there to support them.

"And we both know that you could be amazing," Dedrick raps, adding, "You don't know me but I felt like I should say this." Naturally, the comments are flooded with users thanking Dedrick for the inspiring and helpful words.