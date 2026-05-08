A Dad Had to Use the Bathroom During an Animal Kingdom Ride at Disney World Disney has strict rules so that everyone can enjoy their parks safely, and never exiting a moving ride is chief among them. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 8 2026, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Pexels / Onai Leonardo

There are a lot of things that can go wrong while riding a roller coaster at a theme park. The ride can get stuck, you can lose your lunch on a big drop, or nature can call at precisely the wrong moment. That's what happened to one unfortunate dad who found himself using the bathroom during the Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris ride at Disney World.

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Making the situation worse is the fact that the ordeal was filmed, and then put on TikTok for the world to see. Naturally, it's gone viral, and the public is split between feeling bad for this guy and blaming him for publicly going to the bathroom at the otherwise family-friendly park.

Source: Pexels / Amanda Brady

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A dad had to use the bathroom during an Animal Kingdom ride.

The now-viral TikTok clip shows a dad running off the ride to go number one in the grass. His fellow ride passengers were visibly upset, and his child can be heard asking the dad to hurry up. The video is captioned, simply, "So, this happened today at Animal Kingdom during the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride. Disney staff waited for him at the end of the ride."

Comments on the video were judging this dad — hard. Most people, understandably, felt bad for the child. One person wrote, "That poor baby had to listen to everyone talk about his daddy." Another echoed, "Breaks my heart for his kid." We have to agree there. Lots of kids find their parents embarrassing, but have your parents ever gone to the bathroom at such an inopportune moment that it made the news?

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@itsedwinlv So this happened today at Animal Kingdom during the Safari Ride. Disney staff waited for him at the end of the ride. (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com) ♬ original sound - Edwin Valencap Source: TikTok / itsedwinlv

Other comments were about Disney's strict park policies and their infamous comfort with doling out lifetime bans. One TikToker shared, "Nah, I’d rather p--s my pants than get banned from Disney." Other theme parks caught strays with comments like, "That's Six Flags behavior."

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The third type of comments flooding the post were from people who are, apparently, urinary experts. An example of such an expert typed, "He knew he had to pee before the ride, this type of urgency doesn't just come out of the blue, your body gives you hints." Another mind-reader echoed, "That was a long pee, that means he knew he had to go beforehand."

Source: Pexels / Craig Adderley

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What were the consequences?

As mentioned, Disney has strict rules so that everyone can enjoy their parks safely, and never exiting a moving ride is chief among them. Various witnesses say the man was escorted out of the park. Disney employees who are not connected to the incident verified that such an infraction would likely result in a lifetime ban from all Disney parks.