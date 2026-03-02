Why Disney World Is Closing Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith Wait times are spiking as guests say goodbye to one of Hollywood Studios’ loudest legends. By Darrell Marrow Updated March 2 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of Walt Disney World’s most iconic attractions is shutting its doors, marking the end of an era for Disney's Hollywood Studios. Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith just hit the brakes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but not because Disney’s done with high-speed rides.

Why is the Rock n Roller coaster closing?

Disney is closing the Aerosmith-era version of the ride so it can transform the attraction into “Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets,” with the Electric Mayhem band taking over. Disney says the closure is about a reimagining — a full theme swap from Aerosmith to The Muppets, set to debut summer 2026.

According to People, the Aerosmith version opened in 1999 and quickly became one of the park’s must-do thrill rides. The indoor launch coaster features a massive onboard audio system that blasts Aerosmith hits, including the lyric switch that turns “Love in an Elevator” into “Love in a Roller Coaster.” Fans packed the queue for decades. WDWNT reported wait times reaching 115 minutes, with the attraction posting the longest wait in all of Walt Disney World at certain points.

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton became sentimental during a recent park visit, reflecting on the reception Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster received from fans. “What a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with my new band, @closeenemiesofficial, riding Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster one last time before it takes its final lap,” Tom wrote. “It’s been an absolute honor to share this ride with our fans for so many years.”

Has Disney closed any other attractions?

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster fans aren’t the only ones bidding farewell to their favorite attraction. Walt Disney World has retired plenty of legends over the years. According to Inside the Magic, the Great Movie Ride closed at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2017 and made way for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

At EPCOT’s Norway pavilion, Maelstrom shut down in 2014 before reopening as Frozen Ever After. Magic Kingdom closed Mr. Toad's Wild Ride in 1998 and replaced it with The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. In 2023, Disney retired Splash Mountain and transformed it into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.