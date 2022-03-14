Microsoft Was Laughed at When It Offered to Buy Nintendo

Prominent video game company Nintendo has been making games since the late 1800s. Originally founded in 1889 to produce hanafuda playing cards, the company became one of the earliest in the video game business with the release of the Color TV-Game in 1977.

Nintendo has become a household name and more than 100 million Switch consoles have been sold since the console was released in 2017. But is Nintendo owned by another company, like Disney?