TikTok Mom Explains What Daddy Privilege Is and How Unfair It Is for Mothers

Male privilege is not a new phenomenon, especially in regards to parenting. Take the case of this father, who penned an essay for The Washington Post about the heroic praise he received while acting as a stay-at-home dad when his wife went back to work. This type of treatment, which favors dads, has always existed. It just never had an exact name, until now.

Mom and bakery owner Chloe Sexton, known as @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discusses what she calls daddy privilege.