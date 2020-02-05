We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Daemon X Machina' Is No Longer a Nintendo Switch Exclusive

The Nintendo Switch has a veritable library of awesome exclusive titles you can't get anywhere else: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and countless others. 

That's part of the system's allure – that, and the fact that it's perfect for gaming on the go. But now, one of the Switch's exclusives has been officially confirmed to be headed to PC: Daemon X Machina. Now, it'll be available for a wider audience and presented at a higher fidelity. 