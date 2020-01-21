Daisy Edgar Jones Knew She Was Destined for Acting From a Very Young Age

Based on Sally Rooney's award-winning book of the same title, Normal People chronicles the rollercoaster-like love story of two young adults, Marianne and Connell. Born into two different backgrounds — Marianne is affluent, Connell isn't — Normal People captures their attempts to navigate fundamental differences and disagreeing world views.

With Marianne's role in Normal People, Daisy Edgar Jones established herself as an actress to keep an eye on. Ready to find out more about the star?