Damian Lillard’s Kids, Ex-Wife and Alleged Paternity Drama Explained Damian Lillard’s divorce drama now includes subpoena reports, paternity questions and cheating denials. By Darrell Marrow Published June 3 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Damian Lillard is an NBA star, rapper, and one of the most respected guards of his generation. However, fans are just as invested in his personal life, marriage, and paternity drama as they are in his time on the court.

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The Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Now, fans are digging into Damian’s family life after new reports connected his ex-wife, Kay’La Lillard, to a subpoena involving another woman and a possible paternity test.

Source: Instagram

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Who are Damian Lillard’s children?

Damian was married to Kay’La Hanson, according to People. The two met while attending Weber State University in Utah and dated for years before getting married. They tied the knot on Sept. 4, 2021, in Montecito, California, after building a family together. Damian once opened up about how much the wedding meant to him. “It meant a lot to me,” he told Yahoo while discussing his marriage. He also called Kay’La and their children “the people that I can’t live without.”

Damian and Kay’La share three children. Their oldest child, Damian Jr., was born in March 2018. The couple later welcomed fraternal twins in January 2021. Their daughter is named Kali Emma Lee Lillard, and their son is named Kalii Laheem Lillard.

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Unfortunately, the marriage later ended up in court. Damian filed for divorce from Kay’La in October 2023, in Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon. For his part, Damian has always spoken positively about fatherhood. When he moved from Portland to Milwaukee, he admitted the transition hit him hard because his life changed on and off the court.

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Damian Lillard reportedly did not cheat on Kay’La.

Damian is now at the center of cheating allegations involving Justie Wolf, a woman Kay’La reportedly believes may have had a child with him. According to TMZ, Kay’La subpoenaed Justie and requested information connected to a child named Aura. Per the publication, Kay’La asked for communications between Justie and Damian, any paternity test results, any possible NDA, and photos of Damian with the child.

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After the subpoena story started spreading, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Damian did not cheat on Kay’La with Justie. The sources claimed Damian and Justie had known each other for years through mutual friends. However, they said the relationship did not become romantic until after Damian and Kay’La had already separated. The insider also said Justie would not knowingly get involved with a married man or help break up a family.

The subpoena has made Damian's divorce story messier. Kay’La is reportedly trying to find out whether Damian is connected to Justie’s child. According to TMZ, Kay’La wants documents and messages from the time Damian allegedly learned he may be the father of Aura. She also wants any paternity test results that may exist.