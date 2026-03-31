Dan Hurley Is Used to Fame, but It's His Parents Who Are Getting All the Attention Comments on the viral video included, "This made my day," "I've never read lips that easy in my life," and "We all agree." By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 31 2026, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The March 30, 2026, Elite Eight matchup between the UConn Huskies and Duke Blue Devils went viral for a surprising reason. While UConn coach Dan Hurley is accustomed to the spotlight, it was his parents who stole the show from all the way in the stands. Now, fans want to know more about Christine and Bob Hurley Sr.

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It all started when the Huskies were losing to the Blue Devils with a 19-point deficit. According to Newsweek, Dan explained the mood by saying, "It just felt like we were going to be able to hang in there in the second half. The locker room wasn't quiet, either. The locker room was a little bit p--sed off. The locker was a little bit, 'We ain't doing this.' They're great. Duke's a great program. They're a great team, but we're greater. So let's find a way." Spoiler alert: They did find a way.

Source: MEGA

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Dan Hurley's parents were all of us.

The Huskies managed to nab the win with a score of 73–72. The victory came complete with an incredible 35-foot 3-pointer by freshman Braylon Mullins in the very last second. Dan's parents were all of us when they completely lost their minds over the shot. Christine, in particular, had a lot of joyous expletives to say — and it was all caught on camera.

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Naturally, Christine and Bob's reactions resonated with fans. Comments on the viral video included quips like, "This made my day," "I've never read lips that easy in my life," and "We all agree." One particularly heartwarming comment read, "How darling is she? She was excited and exploding with pride for him. She is every sports mom in that moment; raw, in the moment, and blown away! I love it." It's safe to say that every basketball coach could use a mom like Christine.

Dan comes from a sports family.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @coachdanhurley

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It's unsurprising that Dan's parents had such big reactions to his team's success. Not only would they naturally root for their son, but they're huge sports people themselves, so they may have had those big emotions even if Dan weren't involved. Bob was also a basketball coach, whose career highlights include five undefeated teams and 1,000 wins. Dan's brother, Bobby, is also a basketball coach and former player for both Duke and the NBA. It's safe to say that basketball is in Dan's blood.

Unsurprisingly, one of Dan's two children has chosen to follow in his father's footsteps. Dan's youngest son, Andrew, played on his father's team as a walk-on guard for four seasons.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @coachdanhurley