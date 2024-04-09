Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports UConn Player Andrew Hurley Comes From a Prominent Basketball Family "I know my role. I never came here because I wanted to do the interviews or wanted to be on social media. Not that that's a bad thing." By Joseph Allen Apr. 9 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Andrew Hurley certainly isn't a centerpiece on two-time NCAA Tournament champion UConn’s roster, he has drawn a fair amount of attention thanks in large part to his last name. Now, some are wondering who Andrew Hurley’s parents are, and whether he’s connected to UConn coach Dan Hurley.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew usually only sees playing time when UConn is ahead by a huge margin, but he does occasionally see the floor. Here’s what we know about who his parents are.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Andrew Hurley’s parents?

Andrew is UConn coach Dan Hurley’s son, and he’s the younger of the coach’s two children with Andrea Hurley. Dan’s older child, Danny Hurley, graduated from his father’s alma mater, Seton Hall. Andrew joined the UConn team in the 2020–2021 season as a walk-on, and has been with the team ever since. He’s now a two-time national champion, although he rarely sees real playing time.

"I know my role,” Andrew told CT Insider. “I never came here because I wanted to do the interviews or wanted to be on social media. Not that that's a bad thing. Everyone does something differently. I wasn't about that. I'm here because I love basketball, I love being a part of a team and I love being around my family. I kind of prioritize that ahead of stuff like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew might not see much actual playing time, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t contribute to the team in less tangible ways. He’s helpful in practice, for example, and is also uniquely capable of bridging the gap between players and coaches. Dan has even been explicit about suggesting that his son plays in doing “damage control” for the coaches.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think being able to connect with the guys and kind of being that voice, the voice between the coach and the players, a lot of that has to do with just the players in the locker room accepting me and listening to what I have to say sometimes and accepting what I have to do,” Andrew explained. Andrew seems aware that he isn't as skilled as some of his teammates. Andrew and his father are both comfortable with the fact that he can contribute to the team in other ways.

“And for the walk-ons, too, non-scholarship, not a lot of glory in it, just preparing the team to play, being a great teammate,” Dan told CT Insider. “It's never about you, ever. And just you're filling any role you can in the program. He's been a great teammate he's helped our locker room. He's helped our spirit. He's a really good player."