Zach Edey Was a Star in the NCAA Tournament — Is He Dating Anyone? Zach is more interested in his basketball career than being in a relationship. There's no evidence that he's currently dating anyone.

Every year’s NCAA Tournament has a couple of major stars, and the 2024 edition was no different. While Caitlin Clark was a dominant story on the women’s side, Zach Edey was a major story on the men’s side. While his Purdue team didn’t ultimately win the championship, many still want to know more about the future NBA draft pick.

Among the things people want to know about the Purdue star is whether he’s currently in a relationship with anyone. Here’s what we know about Zach’s dating status.

Is Zach Edey dating anyone?

At the moment, it seems like Zach is more interested in his basketball career than being in a relationship. There’s no evidence that he’s currently dating anyone. It would make sense for Zach to be focused on basketball for the time being, especially as he prepares for the possibility that he’ll go to the next level in the 2024 NBA draft. While he has been named AP’s college player of the year twice, his NBA future is far from assured.

Zach is 7’ 4” and when he's eventually drafted he’ll likely be one of the tallest players in the league. Zach, who hails from Toronto, Canada, has a close relationship with his parents. He's especially with his mother, who has supported him throughout his career to date. While there are some doubts about how his skill will translate to the professional level, Zach has undoubtedly proven himself as an excellent college athlete.

Zach Edey was phenomenal in the NCAA championship game.

Although his team may not have emerged victorious, Zach once again proved why he is one of the best players in the country. He put up 37 points in Purdue's 75-60 loss to UConn. UConn’s defensive scheme revolved around allowing Zach to score. Instead, they focused primarily on ensuring that Purdue wouldn't be dangerous from the 3-point range, where they shot just one for seven on the day.

"We didn't want to give up 3s," UConn coach Dan Hurley explained. "We didn't care if Zach took 25, 28 shots to get 30, 35 points. This whole game plan was, like, no (Braden) Smith, no (Fletcher) Loyer, no (Mason) Gillis, no (Lance) Jones. Keep that collective group under 18, 20 points. They had no chance to win, no matter how well Zach played."

In the end, then, Zach’s dominance was part of a broader problem for Purdue. "We were one-dimensional because of how good Zach Edey is," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We were comfortable going to him, right? We were comfortable continuing to do that. That's what they're giving you."