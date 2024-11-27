Home > Entertainment Dan Rather's Wife Jean Was Under Hospice Care Before Her Death — Details Jean Rather was "surrounded by loving family and friends and her beautiful artwork." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 27 2024, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Longtime CBS News anchor Dan Rather recently faced one of the hardest days of his life: His wife, Jean Rather, passed away. Jean died during the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 2024, at the couple's home in Austin, Texas, according to a Facebook post that also included her obituary.

Article continues below advertisement

"Today is the saddest of days for Dan and the extended Rather family," the post begins. It mentioned that Jean had been under hospice care for some time, though "the news still comes as a shock for those of us who knew and loved her." Now, many are wondering about Dan Rather's wife's cause of death. Here are the details surrounding her death.

What is Dan Rather's wife's cause of death?

Source: Getty Images

Dan's wife, Jean, died of cancer, according to the announcement shared on Dan's Facebook. She was 89 years old. Jean was "surrounded by loving family and friends and her beautiful artwork" at the time of her death, her obituary states. She was born in Smithville, Texas, to parents Martin and Hilda Goebel. After graduating from public school, "she went straight to work" and eventually crossed paths with "her one true love, Dan Rather, at a Houston radio station."

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Rather was married to his wife, Jean, for an incredible 67 years.

Dan and Jean went on to spend the next 67 years married, sharing a life filled with adventure and love. They traveled extensively, living in various places, including Washington, D.C., Dallas, London, and New York City. Along the way, they welcomed two children into their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Though they eventually settled down in Texas in 2021, their years of traveling the world "gave Jean a perspective and understanding she had never dreamed of and that, at times, reminded her of Cinderella at the ball."

Jean is described as a woman who "could meet presidents, kings, and queens," and even "draft dodgers, criminals, and corporate suits every day." It’s clear that Jean was an incredible woman who left a lasting impression on those she encountered.

Article continues below advertisement

Offering prayers and condolences to @DanRather, whose dear wife Jean Rather passed away at their home in Austin, Texas, early this morning. pic.twitter.com/RjyxTL9yaX — Joe Leydon (@JoeLeydon) November 26, 2024

Jean Rather was a "very accomplished artist."

Among Jean’s many accomplishments was her success as an artist. Her paintings and collages were featured in galleries across the United States. She also served as a Painter Member and Vice Chair of the Art Commission of the City of New York and contributed her talents to numerous nonprofit boards, including the Harry Ransom Center.