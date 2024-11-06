Home > Entertainment What Happened to Chauncy Glover? The KCAL News Anchor Died at Age 39 The beloved reporter was a three-time Emmy winner. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 6 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chauncyglover

The city of Los Angeles, Calif., is mourning one of its beloved news anchors, Chauncy Glover. On Nov. 5, reports surfaced that Chauncy died at the age of 39.

Chauncy's family confirmed his death that same day and has released a statement highlighting his work and talent. Here's what to know about his cause of death.

What happened to Chauncy Glover?

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Chauncy's family announced his death from his job, KCAL News. The Alabama native had only worked for the news station for one year before his death. He appeared on several newscasts, sharing the 5 and 11 p.m. timeslot with Pat Harvey and then one with Suzie Suh at 8 and 10 p.m. His time on KCAL came after a historic eight-year run at Houston's KTRK, where he was the station's first Black male anchor. He also won three Emmys during his professional career.

When he wasn't on-air, Chauncy gave back to his community with The Chauncy Glover Project. According to its website, the hands-on mentoring program helps "groom inner-city teenage boys into upstanding and accomplished gentlemen." While discussing his death, his family mentioned his accomplishments and called him a "beacon of light" to anyone in need.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," his family wrote, adding that he was "more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community."

What was Chauncy Glover's cause of death?

As of this writing, Chauncy's cause of death is unknown. The anchor's family hasn't disclosed any details surrounding his death, and his fans took to his Instagram comments soon after the news broke, inquiring about what happened to him.