Channel 5 News Anchor Doug Meehan Rushed to Hospital After Hosting an Event — Details Here Boston news anchor Doug Meehan addressed his health scare in a TikTok video, revealing he had a blockage in his bowel. By Anna Garrison Updated Oct. 16 2024, 10:01 a.m. ET

Fans were startled when local Boston news anchor Doug Meehan, best known as the co-anchor for weekday morning EyeOpener newscasts, was suddenly hospitalized on Oct. 10, 2024. Doug is a cancer survivor, which made fans even more nervous for his health after learning of his emergency.

What happened to Doug Meehan? Thankfully, it seems like he's recovering well, but here's everything you need to know about his health scare.

What happened to Doug Meehan?

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 12, 2024, Doug gave fans and news watchers an update from his hospital bed. Doug began, "Life moves pretty fast," and explained that he hosted a "beautiful event" at Gillette Stadium when he was hospitalized later that evening. Doug was the emcee for the gala, which was with the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, a nonprofit supporting cancer patients.

Doug further explained that he had a blockage in his bowel, which prompted him to call an ambulance. "So here we are, Saturday afternoon, and I just had a hose removed that went up my nose, through my throat, into my stomach, and I was there for 30 hours," he detailed. The EyeOpener anchor said there would be "more updates to come" and posted a follow-up video on Oct. 15, 2024.