Home > Television WBLG Local 10 Anchor Jacey Birch Has Moved to a Different Slot With the Network Jacey Birch is leaving the morning news shift for more regular hours. By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 29 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jaceybirch

Few jobs require you to wake up earlier than a gig as a morning news anchor. To be on the air at 6 or 7 a.m. when other people are waking up, you have to be awake at 3 or 4 in the morning every day, which is likely just as draining as it sounds.

Article continues below advertisement

It's no wonder, then, that some morning news anchors eventually find themselves looking for a different gig. That's exactly what happened to Jacey Birch, the long-time morning news anchor on WBLG Local 10 in Miami. Now, many want to know where she went.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Jacey Birch?

Jacey, who has worked as WBLG's morning news anchor for 10 years, announced in late July that she would be switching to a different time slot with the network. That means South Florida viewers will still have their chance to see Jacey, but she won't have to wake up quite so early in the morning.

Her last shift on the morning show was on July 26, and now, you can see her anchoring on Saturday and Sunday nights and reporting on her animal advocate beat Monday through Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

In a post on Instagram, Jacey broke the news to her followers and talked about her decade hosting morning news. “It’s the end of an era,” she wrote. “Your girl needs some sleep! While I will miss this guy, I definitely will not miss the 2 a.m. daily alarm clock!" "Can’t wait to get some real sleep and more time with my son! It’s been an amazing run South Florida!" she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Yutzy, her partner in the morning slot, shared his love for their partnership as well. “Wow, what a ride. We look so young in our first a.m. show together, and somehow you look younger a decade later," he wrote. "I’m blessed that the person I sat shoulder to shoulder with 5-6 hours a day for 10 years was a person I could absolutely vibe with. The chemistry was we became family fast and I’m so grateful for this connection, someone who I can rely on any time of day for any reason whatsoever.”

Jacey seems to have made the change for her schedule.

The only thing that seems to have prompted Jacey's switch was her desire to keep more normal working hours. WBLG sent a statement to The Miami Herald that seemed to make that clear. “After a decade of arriving to work in the middle of the night to anchor the morning news, Jacey requested a schedule change,” the statement said. “She had a great run in the morning and we understand the hours can be difficult.”