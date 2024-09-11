Home > Entertainment Jorge Ramos Is Exiting Univision After 40 Years — Why Is the News Anchor Leaving the Network? "This is not a farewell." By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 11 2024, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jorgeramosnews

Following 40 impressive years at Univision, veteran news anchor Jorge Ramos will be exiting the network after the presidential election. Jorge, who currently co-anchors both Noticero Univision and Al Punto, has been called the "Walter Cronkite of Latin America" and has won 10 Emmy Awards over the years for his work.

But why is the longtime network staple stepping down? Here's what we know so far about the situation, including an interesting comment from journalist Maria Hinojosa, which left fans curious about a potential collaboration between the two.

Why did Jorge Ramos leave Univision?

Though Jorge didn't say specifically why he has decided to leave the network, a statement from Univision said that both parties "mutually agreed not to renew their soon-to-expire contract agreement."

In his own statement, shared as part of the network's news release about his departure, Jorge said that he will reveal his next steps after he officially steps down as news anchor. "I will continue anchoring Noticiero Univision until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plans," he said. The newsman also said it was "not a farewell."

According to Variety, Jorge chose Creative Arts Agency (better known as CAA) as his representation as he embarks on this new professional journey. The outlet notes that CAA has also represented other big names in news like George Stephanopoulos and Brian Williams.

Where is Jorge Ramos going after Univision?

Interestingly, in one of Jorge's posts on Instagram about his departure, journalist Maria Hinojosa left a comment saying "welcome!" One commenter wrote under Maria's comment, "I hope this means what I think ITT means (pun intended) 👀." Indeed, Maria co-hosts a podcast called In the Thick (which is what the commenter meant by "ITT," of course).

Is it possible that Jorge will join Maria and her new co-hosts, Judy Reyes, Christina Greer, and Paola Ramos (aka Jorge's daughter)? Or perhaps more generally Jorge is coming to Maria's Futuro Media? Only time will tell, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for any new information.

Fans are saddened to hear about Jorge's exit from Univision.

On Instagram, several viewers took to the comments section to send their well wishes and express their sadness at seeing the newsman go. "When I saw this last night, I honestly wanted to cry! Jorge Ramos is a stamp in my household, I’ve been watching him since I can remember!" someone wrote.

"Their loss but Jorge Ramos has so much to gain," someone else commented. "He can get a better position anywhere else! Huge opportunities are about to open for him ... when one door closes millions of others open! 👏👏👏"