As the World Mourns the Loss of Soul Singer D'Angelo, Fans Want to Know More About His Children The Grammy-Award-winning artist died at the age of 51 on Oct. 14, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 14 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

The music world is mourning the loss of soul singer D'Angelo. The recording artist — whose real name is Michael Eugene Archer — died at the age of 51 on Oct. 14, 2025. The Grammy Award-winning artist died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

The singer-songwriter's debut album was "Brown Sugar," which spent 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart back in 1995 and went platinum in just one year. He was also known for his albums Voodoo, which dropped in 2000, and "Black Messiah," which premiered in 2014. D'Angelo was the father of three, and as the world mourns his untimely death, his fans want to know more about his children.

Meet D'Angelo's three Children — Michael, Morocco, and Imani.

D'Angelo is the father of three — two sons and a daughter. Fans may remember that his oldest son, Michael Archer, is the "Lady" singer's child with the late singer Angie Stone. Michael is also a musician who uses the stage name Swayvo Twain, per Vibe Magazine. Angie died tragically in a car accident on March 1, 2025, at the age of 63.

Michael shared a tribute to his mother on Instagram that included several pictures and videos. "Hey mama, I ain’t want nothing, just wanted to say I love you," he wrote. "I know you up there enjoying your god body. I hope you got to see grandma and granddaddy …….I want you know how proud I am at the person you are. I want you to know how much you inspired me every single day — you never failed me, ever, ever."

"You never were a burden to me, EVER," he continued. "If I had to do it all again I wouldn’t change nothing. I'm so grateful for the lessons that I learned from you. I hope to one day be as good to my kids as you were to me. I just wanted to you to know that I got it from here. Imma be okay, and imma LONG LIVE YOU 4Ever. Love you mama."

D'Angelo also has a son, Morroco, and a daughter, Imani, from another relationship. Not much is known about Morocco and Imani, although Imani is also an aspiring musician. The family released a statement confirming D'Angelo's death, per Variety.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," read the announcement. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.” While not much is publicly known about his younger children, a fan Instagram account shared several pictures of D'Angelo with Morocco and Imani.

