D'Angelo Only Had One Very Public Relationship in His Lifetime He welcomed three kids over the course of his relationships. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 14 2025, 5:35 p.m. ET

Over the course of his life, singer D’Angelo (real name: Michael D’Angelo Archer), widely known for his iconic music video “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” where he teases his bare, toned body against a black backdrop, surprisingly only had one very public relationship. He also never married.

From that one relationship, D’Angelo welcomed a son, and he later had a few other relationships that led to him welcoming two more children. Sadly, his family confirmed to TODAY on Oct. 14, 2025, that he had passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was only 51. Let’s take a look back at the neo-soul pioneer’s relationship history and where his kids are now.

Here's a look back at D'Angelo's relationship history, starting with Angie Stone.

D’Angelo’s only very public relationship was with fellow R&B vocalist Angie Stone. The two started dating sometime around 1994, and their relationship carried on through the ’90s until they split in 1999. They got together when he was just 19 and she was 30, per DailyMail. Despite their age difference, they were incredibly influential in each other’s careers.

Angie served as D’Angelo’s muse for his 1995 debut album “Brown Sugar,” which essentially put him on the map and helped him reach milestones like going platinum in 1996. She also co-wrote and co-produced parts of the album, while D’Angelo supported her own music career in return.

Just before their relationship ended, the pair welcomed a son, Michael Archer Jr., who also goes by Swayvo Twain, in 1998. While the two appeared to part on good terms and remained that way over the years, they did face criticism for their age gap.

Angie addressed the backlash in a past interview with Essence, saying it wasn’t until D’Angelo became famous that people started paying attention to the age difference, though she knew fame was in his future. “What people didn’t realize was that before he became successful, there was Angie Stone from the group Vertical Hold — a strong, beautiful sister who dated somebody who had not even crossed the threshold of the industry yet,” she told Essence.

She recalled that when they first met, he “wore glasses, had short hair, and his pants were hanging down to his butt. He was just a 19-year-old kid with big shorts, and nobody cared or saw his beauty but me.”

But she said his low self-esteem at the time kept him from seeing it himself, until she helped him prep for the “Brown Sugar” album cover shoot. “It wasn’t until 'Brown Sugar' came out that people actually took a good look at him and said, ‘You know what? He’s fine.’ Then all of a sudden, he’s so fine he shouldn’t be with me,” she recalled. Sadly, Angie died tragically in a car accident in March 2025.

D'Angelo welcomed two other kids from separate relationships.

While D’Angelo’s relationship with Angie Stone was widely known, he went on to welcome two other children, a daughter named Imani and a son named Morocco, from separate relationships, though the details of those romances were kept largely under wraps.