American Chess Champion and Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Has Died at 29 Daniel became a chess grandmaster at 18. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 21 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET

These days, you don't have to follow professional and official chess matches to know who is on top, thanks in part to chess champions using other platforms to showcase their skills. Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky did that as he streamed his chess playing on Twitch and YouTube, so when the news of his death hit fans, many were shocked and wanted to know what had happened.

So, what was Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death? The Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce Daniel's death on Oct. 20, 2025. The organization also posted a statement from Daniel's family about the unexpected loss of the chess champion, who became a grandmaster at 18. He was 29 when he died.

What was Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death?

A cause of death has not been released to the public. However, because Daniel and his family never shared details about a diagnosis or even a less serious health issue he might have faced when he was alive, it appears that his death was unexpected. It's possible that he suffered an accident; however, no details were released immediately after his family announced his death.

"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world," Daniel's family said in a statement, per the Charlotte Chess Center. "He was also a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many. We ask for privacy for Daniel's family during this extremely difficult time."

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

The statement also urged Daniel's fans to remember the chess player for his "passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration" he brought to fans and loved ones during his life. According to NPR, Daniel played chess throughout his childhood, and he was often ranked in the top 200 players worldwide.

Before his death, Daniel played chess professionally, but he also often shared livestreams with fans on Twitch and YouTube. In the streams, Daniel would play chess against a computer. He would also share his line of thinking through different moves, and in that way, teach his fans and subscribers how to play chess.

It's very sad to read about Naroditsky passing away unexpectedly... under the shadow of constant accusations and bullying from Kramnik. pic.twitter.com/Kj3TOt6raD — Adam McCarthy (@AdmMcC) October 20, 2025

Russian chess grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik was accused of bullying Daniel.

After the news of Daniel's death was released, fans pointed out the tumultuous feud he seemed to have with fellow chess grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik. In a Reddit thread about Vladimir's alleged behavior toward the younger grandmaster, users shared screenshots and claims that Vladimir is known for bullying and harassing other players to try and "stay relevant."

According to the thread, Vladimir often took aim at Daniel on social media. On X, someone shared screenshots from posts where Vladimir hinted at allegations against Daniel involving drug use. After Daniel died, his fans called out Vladimir on X to shame him for his apparent mistreatment of Daniel.

What exactly happened? Because I received this two days ago from a friend of mine chess fan, and at least did what I could to warn people to do something urgently in my posts. To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping. Awfull tradegy, hope properly investigated pic.twitter.com/12xz9oZNx4 — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) October 20, 2025