Daniel the Golden Retriever Was Robbed of Best in Show, and the Internet Is Livid

The 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is officially over, but we have a feeling that dog lovers all over the world will be talking about it for quite a while. The entire concept of a competition to judge the best dog is pretty bonkers when you consider the fact that literally every dog is the best dog, and yet, the Westminster judges do it every year. But this year, the internet has decided they got it 100 percent wrong and is demanding justice for Daniel the Golden retriever.

Daniel the Golden Retriever was the winner of the Sporting Group.

In case you’re unfamiliar with how the Westminster Dog Show works, all of the dogs who have been awarded the Best in Breed title compete in one of seven groups (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding, Sporting, Working, or Terrier). The Best in Show title is then bestowed upon one of those group winners. Daniel — perfect, adorable dog that he is — was the winner of the Sporting Group. He was also clearly an audience favorite. Just listen to these cheers: