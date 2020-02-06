We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Animals
featured-lost-dog-beer-can-1581012695050.jpg
Source: Instagram

Woman Finds Her Long-Lost Dog on the Side of a Beer Can

By

You've heard of missing kids on milk cartons, but what about shelter dogs up for adoption on beer cans? This was the genius initiative of Motorworks Brewing Company. The Bradenton, Florida-based brewery partnered with Shelter Manatee to release a four-pack of their Golden Lager that featured the photos of different adoptable dogs. 

The goal was to spread the word about pet adoption and maybe find some of these pets a home. They never thought someone states away would spot their long-lost family pet on one of their cans. But that's exactly what happened.