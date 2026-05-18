'Summer House' Alum Danielle Olivera Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1 — Meet Her Boyfriend! "Baby Heavey on the way." By Ivy Griffith Published May 18 2026, 7:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @danielleolivera

Just a few years ago, Summer House alumna Danielle Olivera was making headlines for her split from co-star Robert Sieber. It was a jaw-dropper, as the two seemed to be doing well. Now, several years later, Danielle has moved on with beau Eoin Heavey.

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And Danielle and Eoin seem to be pretty serious, since they're now expecting a baby together, and photos of them together flood both of their social media accounts. Here's what we know about Danielle's boyfriend and their impending bundle of joy.

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Here's what we know about Danielle Olivera's boyfriend, Eoin.

Fans of Summer House saw where it all started between Danielle and Eoin, and now they get to see the couple star in the series spin-off, In The City. But what do we know about their relationship and who Eoin is?

According to Cosmopolitan, Eoin is a tech entrepreneur and CEO who founded the hotel management app, Maitre. The outlet notes that he says of his career that he has "been building solutions that help hoteliers take the pain out of daily operations” for 10 years. He continues, “Before launching Maitre, I founded, ran, and sold Greenparc, a hotel management and staffing business that worked with brands like Hilton Hotels, Aman Group, and Casa Cipriani.”

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And although Eoin and Danielle have only been together for a year, they've known each other for a while. In April 2026, Danielle shared with Bravo's Daily Dish, "We met a long time ago. We both moved to New York around the same time, kind of after college, and we would have overlapped a little bit in regards to friend groups or parties back then. And we did meet back then.”

Eoin added, "But I moved, I was living down in Miami for the last year, and moved back up at the start of this year. And we reconnected then. And it's been what, now it's been nine months? But it feels like it's going on five to 10 years, which is a great feeling." The duo has moved in together, which will be helpful for their next grand adventure.

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Danielle and Eoin are pregnant and excited for their first baby.

Which, of course, includes their bundle of joy. In May 2026, Danielle took to social media to drop a pregnancy announcement, captioning the photo carousel simply, "Baby Heavey on the way."

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Friends and loved ones flooded their comments with support, including comments from Danielle's bestie Lindsay Hubbard who wrote, "Congrats!! Best blessing in the world!" And Kyle Cooke wrote, "O.M.G. Congrats you two! How exciting!!!!!"