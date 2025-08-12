‘What’s Happening!!’ Star Danielle Spencer Dies at Age 60 — Her Cause of Death Revealed The former child star's death was confirmed by her 'What's Happening!!' co-star. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 12 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: NBC/OWN

Former child star Dr. Danielle Spencer, who rose to fame with the hit 1970s sitcom What's Happening!!, died on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. The actor was 60 years old at the time of her death.

Danielle achieved stardom with her breakout role as Dee Thomas on the sitcom and stepped away from Hollywood in her final years. Here's what to know about her cause of death.

Danielle Spencer's cause of death explained.

Danielle's death was confirmed by her former What's Happening!! co-star and longtime friend, Haywood Nelson. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, the actor told TMZ that she died in a Richmond, Va., hospital due to complications from cancer. Haywood didn't disclose what type of cancer Danielle was diagnosed with, but he said her mother, Cheryl, and her brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt, were by her side in her final moments.

He also shared that he had spoken to his former co-star just two weeks before she died. Haywood further mentioned that Danielle had been wheelchair-bound due to being hit by a car several years before her death. The actor continued honoring her memory in an Instagram post shared on his account on Aug. 12.

"We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer," the message read. "We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, “What’s Happening” cast member, veterinarian, animal rights proponent, and healer, and cancer heroine. Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced."

Danielle made her acting debut at 11 years old.

Born in Trenton, NJ, Danielle found her calling as an actor at a young age. She was only 11 years old when What's Happening!! premiered in 1976. She continued with the show until it was canceled after three seasons. According to her IMDb, Danielle briefly attended college at the University of California after What's Happening!! wrapped.