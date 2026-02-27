TikTok Mom and Georgia Teacher Danielle Weaver Arrested for Child Molestation and Sexual Assault Weaver was a 9th-grade teacher at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. By Niko Mann Updated Feb. 27 2026, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office

A former 9th-grade teacher in Leesburg, Ga., TikTok creator Danielle Weaver, was arrested for child molestation and the sexual assault of a student. Weaver was a teacher at Lee County High School until her criminal activity was uncovered. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Weaver was charged with "Child Molestation and Improper Sexual Contact by Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent," and she turned herself in on Feb. 18, 2026.

"On Feb. 4, 2026, the Leesburg Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a juvenile student at Lee County High School," read the press release. "Investigators identified Weaver as the subject, and identified the victim as a juvenile student at Lee County High School." Weaver is married with two young children, and her husband, Caleb, filed for divorce the day after she was arrested, per the Daily Mail.

According to WALB News, the Lee County School District shared the statement with parents advising them of the ongoing investigation. "Reports and rumors are circulating concerning alleged inappropriate contact between a teacher and student in a Lee County School System school," it read. Weaver reportedly resigned from her job and is no longer employed by the school district.

"We, at the 9th grade campus, can confirm that there is an ongoing legal investigation involving law enforcement concerning the alleged conduct of a former staff member who is no longer working for the district," it continued. "Upon discovering the allegations, school and district leadership acted immediately to ensure the safety and well-being of students, as well as to conduct a thorough investigation. ... The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority."

Weaver was booked and held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail before reportedly getting out after paying a $50,000 bond. Her husband not only filed for divorce from his wayward wife, but Caleb also filed for custody of the former couple's two young daughters. He wrote in the divorce filing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Caleb was granted temporary custody of both children, and he was also given possession of the former couple's home. Weaver is not allowed to enter the home except for visitation with her kids. Caleb wants permanent custody of the two children, as well as child support for the children from Weaver.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation noted that the case is still "active and ongoing," and they requested that anyone with pertinent information contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

After their investigation is complete, Weaver's case file will go to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.