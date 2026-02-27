Trump Reveals Shocking Story in His State of the Union Speech – What Happened to Sage Blair? Sage is a teenager living in Virginia. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 26 2026, 7:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / FOX 5 Washington DC

The President of the United States delivered a contentious State of the Union speech on Feb. 24, 2026, and a story Donald Trump told about Sage Blair, a teenager living in Virginia, during the address has people wondering what happened to her.

Sage was in attendance for Trump's SOTU address in Washington, D.C., and what he said during his speech has everyone curious about the teenager's story. Trump only gave listeners a piece of Sage's story. So, what happened to Sage Blair?

Trump's SOTU speech has folks asking about Sage Blair. What happened?

Sage Blair is a teenager living in Virginia. At the age of 14, Sage began identifying as trans and wanted to be identified with male pronouns and a male name, per Newsweek. Per LGBTQNation, Sage's grandmother says Sage now uses she/her pronouns. Sage's mother, Michele Blair, filed a lawsuit against the Western District of Virginia Lynchburg Division, the Appomattox County School Board, district staff, and a Maryland public defender, claiming that a school counselor spoke to her child after a science teacher overheard Sage identify as male.

The lawsuit claimed that Sage was allowed to use the men's restroom and use he/him pronouns, and since Sage told the counselor that Sage's parents did not support the teen's gender identity, the school did not inform the parents. The lawsuit claimed that as a result of bullying at the school following the teen's transition, Sage "had a psychotic breakdown and ran away." The lawsuit also alleged that, as a result, Sage was raped and sex trafficked by several men.

Despite Sage's appearance at the SOTU address, Sage looked miserable, and folks took note on social media. One user wrote, "Sage looks like they were forced to attend…. And then the 'clock it' fingers say they are still queer af… would love the full story here." Another user noted how Trump used Sage for political gain. "Trump is shaming a teenager in front of the entire country. Sage looks miserable. Nobody wants their adolescent struggles aired to the nation, and it's frankly cruel," they added.

"Turning those struggles into a manipulative right-wing grift in order to further their lies about transgender people is disgusting," wrote another.

On the first day of his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order declaring that gender identity "cannot be recognized as a replacement for sex," and defined it as "not changeable" and "grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality," and he used Sage to make his case during his SOTU.

"Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents," said Trump. "Hard to believe, isn't it? Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home after she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland. A left-wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son. Sage was thrown into an all-boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time."

"But today, all of that is behind them, because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full-ride scholarship to Liberty University," he added. Despite the lawsuit, one can't help but wonder if Sage ran away because of the bullying at school over being trans, or due to a lack of parental support.