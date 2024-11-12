Danni Warren From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Is Leaving Her Mark on The Show One Way or Another

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht brings with it a ton of new crew members who are not only new to the Parsifal III, but new to the Bravo franchise as well. One of those crew members is Danni Warren, whose sometimes chaotic energy has kept things, well, interesting during her time on the show so far.

But who is Danni outside of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and is she dramatic in real life? On the show, there is enough going on between Danni and fellow stew Diana Cruz to keep things interesting for a while. But since this is Danni's first rodeo, fans have a lot of questions about her, including her shelf life on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Who is Danni Warren on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

According to her Instagram bio, Danni is unafraid to "make some trouble," which comes as little surprise to viewers who have tuned into the fifth season of the show. And on TikTok, while lip syncing to audio from a movie or TV show about a couple breaking up, Danni wrote some text on the screen that said, "Unfortunately, I'm not a nonchalant person." Which, again, isn't exactly surprising to fans.

Danni is from South Africa, but lives in Australia, though she is no stranger to traveling around the world. She shared on Watch What Happens Live that she knows Southern Hospitality star Bradley Carter because she met him when she traveled to Charleston, SC. In the same WWHL episode, Danni also revealed that she may be a wild card when it comes to relationships.

In a game of Swipe Right or Call It a Night, she turned down almost all of the Bravo options. However, one that she swiped right on is Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley star Jax Taylor. But we're willing to give her the benefit of the doubt here since she's still new to the reality TV world.

'Below Deck' newbie Danni is also on Cameo.

Now that Danni is a Bravo reality star, she's also on Cameo. Starting at $30, you can request a myriad of different personalized videos from her. "Need a hype woman? Someone to tell you to dump your loser boyfriend? Someone to tell you you look sexy today?" Danni wrote in her Cameo profile. "I got you."

Danni and Diana have some drama on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'

Although Danni and Diana have their moments as close friends on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the pressures and stress of working together can get to them. And when they clash over a lack of shared responsibilities on Danni's part, Diana confronts her about it. "We have things to do. We're actually working," Diana tells Danni in the Nov. 11 episode.