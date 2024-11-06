Who Is Diana Cruz From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Dating? Here's the Scoop

When Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht kicked off, long-time fans were perhaps a little skeptical about what the season might bring. After all, it was a mostly new cast; only Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Captain Glenn Shephard returned while the rest were fresh-faced turnovers.

Among the newbies is a stewardess named Diana Cruz. Diana has garnered attention from fans for her spicy personality and beef with the Chief Stew. But little is known about her personal life. So who is Diana dating? Here's what we know.

This is who Diana Cruz from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is dating currently.

Diana posts on her Instagram fairly regularly. The young stewardess recently updated with pics celebrating her birthday, but has been fairly secretive about her exact age.

And this secrecy carries over into her personal life as well. It's not clear who Diana is dating or if she's dating anyone. But fans are certainly intrigued as they follow her every move on social media.

In post after post on her Instagram, fans flood the comments with remarks like, "beautiful!" and "So pretty!" Because whether or not they agree with her on-air behavior, they clearly love her personality and looks.

Diana made a splash upon joining the series.

Speaking of that on-air behavior, Diana did not come quietly when she joined the cast. In fact, she created quite a splash right from the off. Already within a season of joining, Diana has accused Chef Cloyce of taking her job.

In one episode, the chef stepped up to help serve guests as they were on a bit of a time crunch. Diana expressed her frustration, saying that the chef belonged in the galley and not serving her guests.

That relatively minor tiff aside, she's also butting heads with Daisy. On Episode 4, Diana was bored with serving drinks and helped herself to a libation. She walked off and left fellow crew member, Danni Warren, to serve drinks on her own. Daisy swiftly called her to task, telling the stewardess, "You left Danni to do them on her own. You're doing them next time."

Diana told Daisy she was "done," then told fellow crew members, "Do I have to work? That's the thing, like, she's not working. Why do I have to f--king work now?" Seeing that the trouble and Diana's boredom are surfacing after just four episodes, it's not promising for her longevity on the show.

Daisy came into this season promising to come down hard on crew members and keep things ship shape, and it seems like Diana is going to be one of the major ones looking to test her resolve at keeping the crew in line.