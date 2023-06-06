Home > Entertainment Radio Host Danny Bonaduce Underwent Brain Surgery After Candidly Discussing Health Problems Since April 2022, the radio host has openly discussed his mysterious medical issues — and now he’s finally gotten to the bottom of his illness. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 6 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Former child actor and renowned radio personality Danny Bonaduce has never shied away from sharing details about his personal life. Since April 2022, the Partridge Family alum has openly discussed his mysterious medical issues — and now he’s finally gotten to the bottom of what disease has been plaguing him for over a year.

Not only that, but the Seattle-based radio host recently revealed what steps he’s taken to combat his illness. Here’s everything you need to know about Danny’s health status.

In June 2023, Danny Bonaduce provided a health update after suffering from a mysterious illness for over a year.

In a June 2 interview with TMZ, Danny opened up about his health status in 2023. The radio personality revealed that he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus — “a buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain,” per Mayo Clinic — in March 2023 after seeing countless doctors about a “mysterious illness” that had plagued him since April 2022.

When the actor first noticed symptoms last year, he took to Instagram to announce that he was taking temporary medical leave. “I need some time to focus on my health right now,” Danny wrote on April 29, 2022. “I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air very soon,” he added. And in 2023, the former professional wrestler has taken action to combat his diagnosis.

Danny revealed he was undergoing brain surgery to treat his hydrocephalus. “We’re putting a shunt in my head,” he explained to TMZ. According to the radio host, the procedure will improve his condition by “50 percent” if hydrocephalus is the root cause of his recent slew of health issues. “I don’t want to get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured,” he admitted.

Danny Bonaduce’s wife offered a health update after her husband’s brain surgery.

It’s been a long day but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny’s surgery went according to plan and he’s doing well. 💜 — Amy Bonaduce (@AmyBonaduce) June 6, 2023

Several days after Danny revealed that he needed surgery to combat his recently diagnosed hydrocephalus, he underwent the procedure. And according to the former wrestler’s wife, the brain operation went smoothly. On June 5, Amy got candid about her husband’s recovery on Twitter, writing, “It’s been a long day, but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny’s surgery went according to plan, and he’s doing well.”

Danny Bonaduce listed his home for sale amid his health problems.

Because the former child actor's illness has made it hard for him to move around, he told TMZ ahead of his surgery that he needed to put his Seattle home on the market. “[There are] too many stairs for me … I can’t get from here to the kitchen or from here to the bathroom,” Danny told the outlet in June 2023 of his $1.6 million house. “Everything is kind of dangerous.”