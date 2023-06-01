Home > Entertainment What Happened to Radio Hosts Woody and Jim From 107.5 The River Nashville? Longtime 107.5 The River hosts Woody Wood and Jim Chandler left their morning show after 25 years and were replaced by their co-hosts. What happened? By Elizabeth Randolph Jun. 1 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@radiowoody

Radio personalities Woody Wood and Jim Chandler, better known as Woody and Jim, have been Lebanon and Nashville, Tenn., treasures for over two decades. Since 1998, the duo has shared their hilarious hot takes on the world in front of their local and eventual national audience with their radio show, Woody and Jim 107.5 The River Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement

During their time on the air, many of Woody and Jim’s fans believed they would continue hearing their familiar voices for years to come. But in May 2023, the co-hosts shocked their audience when they exited their namesake program. Following their exit, fans want to know what happened to Woody and Jim and what will become of the popular morning show. Here’s what we know.

Source: Twitter/@woodyandjimshow Woody Wood, Jim Chandler, Ricki Sanchez, and Zac Woodard

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Woody and Jim? The hosts taped their last radio show in May 2023.

On May 24, 2023, radio station WRVW replied to a fan on Twitter who asked where Woody and Jim had gone since the duo's last taping on May 19. "As of May 19, Woody and Jim will no longer be part of the WRVW morning show," the station replied in their tweet.

The station's tweet continued: "We appreciate all their contributions during their time with us and wish them well in the future. The Morning show will continue with [co-hosts Ricki Sanchez and Zac Woodward] as well as additional talent to be added soon." It's currently unclear what happened to Woody and Jim that caused their exit. In a separate tweet, the radio station wrote: "We can’t discuss details of personnel matters for privacy reasons."

Article continues below advertisement

To many locals in the Nashville area, Jim and Woody’s departures seemed abrupt. The duo, who began working together in 1991 at Fly 92 WFLY Albany N.Y., seemingly didn’t warn their fans about leaving the show, per their social media accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Woody and Jim’s unexpected job change, both hosts have remained mum about leaving their show. However, they have remained active on their respective social media accounts. For his part, Woody has been updating fans on his post-radio life on Instagram. Underneath many of the posts (one of him in an NSFW flesh-colored apron), his viewers shared how much they will miss everything he and Jim brought to their morning show.

Article continues below advertisement