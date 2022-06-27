Actor and Radio Personality Danny Bonaduce Got Candid About Battling a Mystery Illness
Famous for his recurring role as Danny Partridge in the hit television show The Partridge Family, Danny Bonaduce has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood spanning the last five decades. When he isn't starring on big and small screens, Danny has explored his creativity throughout a variety of other means, including releasing music and working in the world of radio.
It's precisely that latter role that has fans of Danny a bit concerned. The actor shared back in May 2022 that he was dealing with some personal matters that made him take a leave of absence from his KZOK radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show. So, what happened to Danny? What do we know about his life currently? Let's unpack all of the details.
What happened to Danny Bonaduce?
Back in May 2022, Danny took to social media to announce to fans that he was taking a break from hosting his radio show. At the time, he revealed that medical issues were the cause behind his decision.
"Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show," he wrote. "I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air soon."
Naturally, fans were quite concerned about Danny's condition. Roughly two months later on June 27, 2022, Danny spoke with Good Morning America about what he has learned about his health in the time since he made that announcement to fans.
He said that it was his wife, Amy Bonaduce, who first noticed that his speech was a bit off, prompting medical concern.
"I couldn't walk at at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that," the star added. "She looked really nervous. And she said, 'You're not saying words, you're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me. We call an ambulance and [it] took me to the hospital where I remained for the first five days, and I remember very little of it."
Through it all, doctors weren't able to give Danny a diagnosis. "I couldn't walk. I couldn’t keep my balance. I slurred really badly," he said during his GMA appearance. "I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God's sake — I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one."
Despite this, Danny is finally back to work. However, he has a message for fans: "There was nothing that said this was gonna happen. Take time to consider your health and what you're doing. Pay attention."
What is Danny Bonaduce's net worth?
You don't become as famous and successful as Danny has over the years without accumulating an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danny has a net worth of somewhere around $5 million. This is thanks to his decades of work as an actor in both films and on television, his career as a radio personality, his musical works, as well as his former stint as a professional wrestler.
Our thoughts are with Danny as he continues to navigate his unknown medical condition.