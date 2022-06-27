Actor and Radio Personality Danny Bonaduce Got Candid About Battling a Mystery Illness

Back in May 2022, Danny took to social media to announce to fans that he was taking a break from hosting his radio show. At the time, he revealed that medical issues were the cause behind his decision.

"Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show," he wrote. "I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air soon."