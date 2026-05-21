Danny Issues "Embarrassed" Apology to Nia After Chaotic 'The Valley' Episodes "To the person I love most, my beautiful wife, I am so sorry." By Ivy Griffith Published May 21 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @realniasanchez

It's probably no surprise that Danny Booko skipped Watch What Happens Live after several episodes of The Valley aired, showing the reality star in a poor light after his own drunken behavior caught up to him. The entire incident seems to have rattled Danny, who ultimately posted an apology to his wife, Nia Sanchez, on social media.

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But fans are divided on the sincerity of his apology, and his chosen method of delivery. Here's what we know about the apology he posted after the episodes aired, and why fans are so skeptical.

Source: Bravo

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Danny issues apology to wife Nia after 'The Valley' crash out.

Season 3 of The Valley showed a side of Danny that he seems to wish he had never let out into the public. His drunk, aggressive treatment of Nia has caused serious backlash, and Danny felt compelled to apologize after the episodes showcasing his behavior aired.

In an Instagram story, Danny wrote, "To the person I love most, my beautiful wife, I am so sorry. Watching these last few episodes back hasn’t been easy. It was a difficult season of life and a version of myself that I’m embarrassed by and not proud of. A short fuse, stress, alcohol and lack of sleep are never a good combination, but that’s not an excuse. I should never have taken any of it out on [my partner].”

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The reality star continued, “I love, honor, and respect [my wife] deeply, and I did not show that in some of these moments. Nia, I love you so much. I’m grateful for you, our family, and this beautiful, chaotic life we’ve built together. I thank God for you every day." But not everyone is charmed by his apology.

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Fans react to Danny's behavior on social media.

With Danny's apology in the ether, fans are now, understandably, having some pretty visceral reactions to the whole thing. On TikTok, one fan pointed out that it was clear things were going sideways when co-star Lala Kent pulled Danny aside for a worried chat, and he brushed her off.

The TikToker wrote, "When Lala, who I’m not a big fan of to begin with, sat him down and very directly but kindly talked about the way alcohol is affecting him and he says in his confessional that they don’t know each other like that. She was actually coming from a good place. He will double down and be defensive like always. It’s a shame Nia doesn’t know her worth. Imagine what we don’t see." Others agreed, saying that his brush-off that she "doesn't know him like that" is a good sign that he was trying to justify his drinking.

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Many called Danny's instinct to post the apology on Instagram "performative" and "manipulative," suggesting that it would make more sense to apologize in private and say something to that regard on social media. One user wrote, "It would make more sense to apologize, then just post on socials, 'Nia and I have discussed what happened, and I have apologized. I love her and will do better." Many seemed to agree with this approach.