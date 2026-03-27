What Is Jax Taylor Doing Now That He Left 'The Valley,' and Will He Return to the Show? Jax didn't just leave the TV show, but he also moved outside the San Fernando Valley area, where the series is based. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 27 2026, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Content warning: This article mentions substance abuse and mental health issues. Peacock's reality TV show The Valley is all about trading in the party life for a calmer, more family-oriented routine. However, as fans of the show know, Jax Taylor never quite did that. Despite getting married to fellow The Valley star Brittany Cartwright in 2019 and becoming a father in 2021, Jax always displayed a bit of a wild side.

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In 2025, Jax announced he would be leaving The Valley after two seasons. There remains some discrepancy between the reality TV star and the show's producers over who decided he'd exit the series, but both sides agree that Jax would not appear in Season 3. Now that The Valley is set to return to Peacock next month, fans can't help but wonder — what is Jax doing now?

Source: Peacock

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What is Jax Taylor doing now?

After an extremely villainous edit, Jax has decided to step away from The Valley to focus on self-improvement. He specifically cited working on his mental health, managing his substance abuse, and navigating co-parenting his son as the main things he'd like to work on. He acknowledged that he's gone through a challenging phase of life and needed to get back on the right track.

Per Bravo, Jax has made an official statement to fans, saying, "After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley. ... Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz."

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Source: MEGA

Jax has moved on from 'The Valley' in more ways than one.

Jax took leaving the valley literally, as he didn't just exit the TV show, but he also moved to a new home outside the San Fernando Valley area, where the series is based. Citing the need for a "new chapter," Jax posted an Instagram story of himself standing in front of his valley residence, with moving boxes. While he hasn't revealed where he lives now, Jax did clarify that he prioritized remaining close to Cruz and Brittany.

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Apparently, some time out of both valleys has done Jax a lot of good, as the former reality TV star is thriving! Sources close to Jax claim that he's sober, healthy, happy, and healing. They also mention that Jax and Brittney have found a healthy co-parenting rhythm together. As for work, Jax is still podcasting with his show In the Mind of Jax Taylor.

Source: MEGA

Will Jax ever come back to 'The Valley'?

So far, there's no official word as to whether or not Jax will make a comeback to The Valley. However, it's worth noting that he referred to his exit from the show as a "pause," leading fans to believe that his absence is temporary. It seems he's prepping for a redemption arc on the show — if production will allow it. Or, perhaps Jax will decide that he's better off away from the spotlight, and he'll settle down. Ironically, that would bring him full circle with the show's premise.