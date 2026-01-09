Check out the Instagram Accounts for the Cast of 'The Valley: Persian Style' 'The Valley: Persian Style' features familiar and new faces. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 9 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Although some reality TV fans might think Bravo already had its hands full with a revamped Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, they threw something else at the wall to see if it too would stick: The Valley: Persian Style. You didn't think producers would let the potential of seeing some of the former stars of Shahs of Sunset in their domestic bliss slip by, did you?

Now, fans are curious about the Instagram accounts of the cast of The Valley: Persian Style. Some of the cast members are familiar faces, while others may be new to you, especially if you haven't seen Shahs of Sunset for a while or already followed any of the show's stars on social media.

According to the Bravo show description, the Shahs of Sunset spinoff "follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley." That means some of the drama of the cast's younger days is behind them, but there is plenty more to drum up. Read on for details about how to follow The Valley: Persian Style cast on Instagram!

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Golnesa, or GG, is another Shahs of Sunset transplant who is ready for her reality TV return. She got divorced for the second time in 2024, and now, she is navigating life as a single mom. Follow her on Instagram @gg_golnesa.

Reza Farahan

Reza was a memorable part of Shahs of Sunset, and now, along with two of his besties, he is back to show how his life has changed. These days, he and husband Adam Farahan live a slower-paced lifestyle. Follow him on Instagram @rezafarahan.

Adam Farahan

Adam and Reza have been together for 14 years and married for 10 at the start of The Valley: Persian Style. Like Reza, he is happy to be married and child-free, and he brings calm to Reza's life, much like Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute on The Valley. Follow Adam on Instagram @theadamneely.

Greg Haroutunian

Greg is an entrepreneur and one part of a power couple on the Bravo show. However, years into his marriage with Tanin Nipkey, they are both at a crossroads, which can only lead to issues when cameras are involved. Follow him on Instagram @gregoryh_la.

Tanin Nipkey

Tanin has a vegan skincare line that keeps her plenty busy, but she is also married to Greg, who adds other excitement to her life. They are new to reality TV, but they are both eager to try and rekindle their romance. Follow Tanin on Instagram @taninnikpey.

Mercedeh Javid

It wouldn't be The Valley: Shahs of Sunset without Mercedeh Javid, one of the Shahs of Sunset OGs. She and now ex-hubby Tommy Feight are part of the cast, along with their son. But since the couple split in October 2025, the series shows the cracks in their relationship. Follow her on Instagram @mercedesjavid.

Tommy Feight

Tommy Feight was part of the original Shahs show when he and Mercedeh got together. They shared their relationship and wedding with viewers. Now, fans will get to see how things panned out for the former couple. Follow Tommy on Instagram @tfeightnyc.

Sky Asakari

Sky Asakari has a high-end jewelry line in Beverly Hills, and she's married to Bamshad Akbar. They also have two twin children and a long marriage behind them. But, at the start of the Valley: Persian Style, they find themselves at odds more often than not. Follow Sky on Instagram @sky_askari.

Bamshad Akbar

Bamshad Akbar is new to the reality TV world like his wife. Outside of the show, he is the founder of a construction and development corporation, per LinkedIn. Follow him on Instagram @bamshad_akhbari.

Reza Jackson

Could Reza be the Jax Taylor of the group this time around? He was on Shahs of Sunset as a bit of a playboy, but with much of the cast coupled up, seeing him on dates could be refreshing for viewers. Follow him on Instagram @reza_jax.

Amir Boroumand

Amir Boroumand and his wife Natasha Kashanian are kind of like the Daniel and Nina Booko of this version of The Valley. They have a busy life with three kids but, as they try and decide if they want more kids, they have to deal with drama from Amir's past. Follow him on Instagram @whatamiracle.

Natasha Kashanian