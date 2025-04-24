Was Jax Taylor’s Rehab Phone Call on ‘The Valley’ Fake? Social Media Has Questions Fans have been bombarded for months with the public feuding between estranged couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright By Danielle Jennings Published April 24 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The second season of Bravo’s hit reality series The Valley just started, but the drama has already reached a fever pitch — which is largely in part to the show’s star, Jax Taylor, and the events that led him to enter rehab, but some fans are questioning a scene where he made a call inquiring about treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have been bombarded for months with the public feuding between estranged couple Jax and Brittany Cartwright, and now fans are finally able to see how they got to such a toxic place, as Season 2 airs.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Was Jax Taylor’s rehab call on ‘The Valley’ fake?

Following the airing of the second episode of Season 2, in which Jax finally decides to go to a mental health facility for rehabilitation, he is filmed having a phone call with an apparent employee at the facility.

The voice on the other end awkwardly asks Jax questions before informing him that a 30-day stay will cost him approximately $30,000 — and will not be refunded should he decide to leave the treatment program early.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Ever the online sleuths, some TikTok users questioned if the voice was real or if it was ChatGPT or AI. “ChatGPT’s TV debut on The Valley was not on my bingo card,” one user wrote. “I swear this sounded like an AI-generated voice,” added another.

Article continues below advertisement

“Seems like a strange way for a rehab center to speak to somebody. Seems staged,” a third commenter said. Meanwhile, another user commented and offered a bit of reality TV insight. “Worked in reality TV. The person he’s 'talking on the phone' with is 100 percent a producer who can’t act. Recorded in post production,” they wrote. As of now, there has been no confirmation or denial that the call was fake.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What has Jax said about his admitted cocaine addiction?

In March 2025, Jax revealed that he was battling an addiction to cocaine that dates back to his days on Vanderpump Rules. “I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45," Jax confirmed during an appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast. "There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve never said this in my life," Jax said. "So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”