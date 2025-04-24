It's a "SUR" Bet: The New 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Is Full of Spice and Swagger The new 'Vanderpump Rules' cast looks like an interesting group of characters with a lot to offer fans. By Ivy Griffith Published April 24 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gabriellabelllaaa, @venusgoddessmermaid, @nataliemmaguire

It doesn't seem like it's been that long since the original cast of Vanderpump Rules was stealing and breaking our hearts, dragging us through their drama, and making us feel big feelings (both good and bad). But now it's time for new blood.

With big questions about who could possibly fill the shoes of the likes of Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, and more, it's finally time to see where the dice may fall. SUR is releasing hints about the new cast, and we're breaking down what we know about each new rumored cast member. While we can't be sure what the final line-up is, these are the potential new players highlighted by the restaurant.

Cale Holland

With boyish charm and model-like content online, Cale Holland is a musician and has at least one album out, titled "So Many Plans."

Gabriella Bella

Gabriella has tags for Core Power Yoga on her Instagram page, and seems to enjoy outdoor exploration and time on the water.

Venus Binkley

Also joining the potential line-up is Venus Binkley, with flowing locks and an Instagram bio that reads, "I always get what I want." Like Cale, Venus appears to be part model, part ethereal being, and all SUR.

McKenna

McKenna appears to be a little more edgy than her castmates, dressing in mostly black and heavy eyeliner with an Instagram bio that reads in part, "just a ghost. here to haunt."

Natalie Maguire

Natalie Maguire, on the other hand, seems to enjoy patterned pieces in her outfits. Her bio reads, "Florida girl but make it LA" as well as "Stormi’s mom."

Yadier Despaigne

Yadier Despaigne shares images of himself on social media making gains in the gym, but writes in the caption of one post, "I’m an athlete, not a bodybuilder!" The fitness enthusiast is a personal trainer and online coach, according to his Insta bio.

Nandi Sharma

Nandi Sharma's Instagram tags him as a member of SAG-AFTRA, with his social media showing ample examples of both his solid good looks and acting ability.

Kim Suarez

Kim Suarez appears to be a world traveler who moved from New York to Los Angeles. And she has a pretty cute dog named Brodie.

Peter Madrigal

Peter Madrigal is a star bartender who has long been associated with SUR, with his flare and style as much a selling point as his skills behind the bar. His Insta bio tags him as an owner and entrepreneur, adding, "yes, #IreallyworkatSUR."

Mikayla

Mikayla is another newcomer who appears to love exploring the world, frequently photographing herself with her long-haired dachshund, Slink.

Demyana Selem

Demyana Selem is another travel lover who is frequently photographed on the beach. Like some of her castmates, she appears to have a modeling portfolio as part of her online footprint.

Cameron Ley

Cameron Ley's Instagram shows a mix of professional and personal content. In several photos, he poses with family, including a niece he dotes on named Gia.

Marcus Johnson

Marcus Johnson has modeling content on his Instagram, but first and foremost proudly declares himself the father of Melo the dog. The tattooed young model holds a degree from Indiana University and has a veteran father whom he has lovingly tagged on social media.

Luis Andrade

Less is known about Luis Andrade, pictured here on the far left with other cast members. While we can't be sure exactly what the final line-up is and how they will appear together on the show until SUR and the Vanderpump Rules teams make it official, it looks like these are our new stars for the VPR family.

