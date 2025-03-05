Jax Taylor Admits to Past Cocaine Addiction, Ex Brittany Cartwright Reacts “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45," Jax said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 5 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Reality star Jax Taylor is known for making headlines throughout his 10-year television career — and now The Valley star is a hot topic after admitting a battle with a cocaine addiction.

On Tuesday, March 4, while appearing as a guest on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, Jax revealed his decades-long battle with addiction to cocaine and alcohol.

Jax Taylor admitted to past a cocaine addiction.

“I am an addict,” the former Vanderpump Rules star said on the podcast, per PEOPLE. He continued to elaborate on his extensive struggles with substance abuse. “I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45," Jax said, per PEOPLE.

"There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it. I’ve never said this in my life," he added. "I can’t do cocaine without drinking.” “So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either," Jax said.

Source: Mega

Jax's ex Brittany Cartwright responded to Jax's revelation.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Brittany quickly responded to her estranged husband’s addiction revelation. “I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on,” she told the outlet. "For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years," Brittany said. "I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical.”

“His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum,” she said. Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son,” Brittany continued.

Jax Taylor

The former couple has a rocky history.

After initially dating back in 2015, Jax and Brittany tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their son, Cruz, shortly after. However, their relationship was constantly strained due to cheating allegations and verbal abuse. In February 2024, just as The Valley was premiering its first season, the couple announced their separation. In August 2024, Brittany confirmed that she officially filed for divorce.

The couple’s issues largely dominated The Valley, with multiple episodes dedicated to their constant fighting over Brittany’s drinking habits, their lack of sex, and Jax’s verbal attacks.

'The Valley' Season 2 is set to premiere in spring 2025.

The runaway Bravo hit series is set to premiere in the spring, and based on reports, Jax and Brittany’s divorce will take center stage, as the couple were separated in the season finale.