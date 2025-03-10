"That's So Gross" — 'VPR's' James Kennedy Can't Explain That Tate Brothers Photo "He knew EXACTLY who I was and what content I made." By Ivy Griffith Published March 10 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions content some readers may find upsetting, including domestic violence. If you find yourself accused of a crime, most people try to distance themselves from the behavior that got them there in the first place. Most people, but not James Kennedy, apparently. The Vanderpump Rules star was arrested for domestic violence in December 2024. A week after his arrest, James released a statement indicating he was turning over a new leaf.

Yet just three months later, in March 2025, James shared a photo of himself with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. The Tate Brothers, notorious influencers who returned to the U.S. after being held in Romania on charges of sex trafficking among others, are exactly the wrong people for James to associate with if he's trying to clean up his reputation. Here's what we know about the photo, what both James and the Tate Brothers have said about it, and how fans reacted to the surprising move.

Here's what we know about that Tate Brothers photo that James Kennedy shared.

Now that it looks like the Vanderpump Rules reboot will bring in an all-new cast, James has had to focus on his other career: being a DJ. While performing at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas's LIV nightclub, James apparently ran into Andrew and Tristan. Rather than put polite distance between himself and the controversial influencers, James opted to snap a quick selfie with the duo.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, James captioned the photo, "That's a bitcoin..." (excerpt via Reddit). Backlash from fans was instant. Those who had been rooting him for turn over a new leaf were disappointed, blasting him for embracing the Tate Brothers and all of the associated baggage that comes with them.

In another now-deleted Instagram post, James issued an apology. He wrote, "I regret posting a photo with the Tate Brothers," adding, "I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them." He said that he only knew them from a "viral clip about Vanderpump," and concluded, "I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs." James added, "I am sorry to all that I offended" (excerpt via Reddit).

The Tate Brothers aren't letting James off so easily.

However, it was a Tate Brother himself who called James's assertion that he didn't know who they were into question. In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) showing both the original photo and James's explanation, Tristan Tate had some thoughts.

He wrote that James "Begged and kissed my a-- for 30 minutes straight and called me a hero." He clarified, "He knew EXACTLY who I was and what content I made." Tristan then scoffed, "He's just a p*ssy who can't handle DMs from woke r----ds." As of the publication of this article, James had not replied to that condemning accusation. Because if James knew who they were, it changes the vibe of the photo entirely.

Fans have some big, big feelings about the whole thing.

Which is exactly how fans felt as they weighed in on the controversy, with many expressing disappointment that James's "redemption arc" ran into such a disturbing wall. On Reddit, one user said that they were grateful James's ex, Ally Lewber, had gotten out, writing, "Thank goodness."

On TikTok, one user questioned that if James was telling the truth about taking a photo with the Brothers simply because they made a Vanderpump Rules clip that went viral, would he have tried to take a photo with her, or other creators who could say the same? The creator also said that she couldn't find the so-called viral clip from the Tate Brothers, calling James's entire defense into question. In her comments, one user simply wrote, "That's so gross."

Another user on TikTok offered no quarter, writing, "He‘s obviously lying. Or his PR person. I will NOT give him the benefit of the doubt, tf?! Birds of a feather and so on." Other users agreed, with one opining, "He knew. Stop giving dangerous men the benefit of the doubt."

Whether or not James knew, it's definitely suspicious that he would know about the aforementioned and alleged "viral Vanderpump clip" yet somehow not know anything about the Tate Brothers, both of whom have been highly covered in the media. James's efforts to rebrand himself and focus on "meaningful change," as he promised back in December 2024, seem to have hit a serious roadblock, to say the least.