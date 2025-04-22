Jax Taylor's Public Relations Expert, Lori K, Scolds the Reality Star on Livestream "Get off." By Ivy Griffith Published April 22 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is no stranger to making headlines. The reality television star was often one of the big headline-makers of the Vanderpump Rules cast, along with his former buddy Tom Sandoval. But in a world post-Brittany Cartwright, Jax was making different sorts of headlines, ones that involved his breakdown and crash-out, followed by a stint in rehab.

Jax is still navigating the waters of post-VPR and post-Brittany life, with a little help from publicist Lori Krebs, who goes by "Lori K" in the world of publicity. In April 2025, Lori hopped on a livestream to scold Jax in public, leading the internet to wonder what the heck was going on.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright pose with their son, Cruz Taylor.

Jax Taylor's public relations expert, Lori K, has a few words for him on a livestream.

In the world of public relations (PR), most of the magic appears off-screen and out of the public eye. Experts coach and counsel their clients on how to act, and perhaps most importantly, how not to act. But Jax doesn't seem to have gotten the memo.

As he hopped on a TikTok livestream to discuss his personal journey, Lori became aware of his activity on social media. She hopped into the livestream and wrote, "Get off." Reddit immediately had a field day with those two words.

In one post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Why would your PR person post that publicly?" Another user mused, "He could be ignoring her calls/messages." The original user added, "True, but if your client is prone to that behavior, why not have an alt account that only your client knows is you, I mean, there are so many ways to be more covert than this that it seems intentional. Just my opinion."

Speculation that Jax and Lori are sleeping together led to comments that the two clearly aren't overly concerned with propriety, while others cautioned that it's just a rumor. Others believe that the comment was coordinated between the two to try to drum up interest and attention, but some users simply pointed out that Jax is struggling to make better decisions and likely wasn't thinking things through.

Jax sought help for substance abuse issues after an intervention from a surprising group of people.

It's understandable that, these days, Lori wants to keep a tight handle on Jax's public persona. He has quite a reputation clean sweep to manage, and controlling how he appears and behaves in public is a big part of that effort. After all, Jax isn't that far from his last public meltdown.

Jax and Brittany's relationship was spiraling in 2024, and she filed for divorce in August of the same year. But just before things officially ended, Jax was pushed into rehab by those closest to him. In Season 2 Episode 2 of The Valley, Jax discussed his sister prompting him to get help, He shared, "It’s tough for me to ask for help. But, I talked to my sister, and she was like, ‘You should go'" (excerpt via Bravo). However, it took Jax's gym buddies to finally get him to seek treatment.

While on Alex Baskin's Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast, Jax explained, "It was probably the hardest thing of my life. It was very scary. My friends picked me up. They kind of had an intervention.” He added, "I was coming home from the gym, and my buddies were there, and just saying, ‘Listen, it’s time for you to go. It was a lot of people, and — not to break the fourth wall or anything — but my manager saw me kind of going a little bit off the rails, and they said, ‘Maybe this is a good move for you.’"

