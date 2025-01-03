Laura-Leigh Spilled Some Tea About That Bathroom Hookup With Jax in Season 1 of 'VPR' "The bathroom scenes were true." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 3 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lauraleighreality

Every dedicated Vanderpump Rules fan knows how wild the early days of the Bravo show were. And when it comes to the first season, we can thank Laura-Leigh for her role in helping move the drama along, especially when it came to Jax Taylor. In a recent interview with the Vanderpump Rules Party podcast, Laura-Leigh finally shared details on what happened with her bathroom hookup with Jax at SUR and how the cameras caught everything.

If you remember Laura-Leigh and Jax's relationship, it was partly Jax's effort to make ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder jealous. But it also helped give Jax screentime, and apparently, at least according to Laura-Leigh, the bathroom hookup was part of Jax's plan to remain front and center when it came to the drama and cameras early on in what would become a monumental reality show.

Laura-Leigh spilled tea about her bathroom hookup with Jax Taylor on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

During the inaugural season of VPR, Jax and Laura-Leigh were caught hooking up in the bathroom at SUR. At the time, boss Lisa Vanderpump was not happy, and it was not a good look for Laura-Leigh or Jax. But there is more to the story, apparently. "The bathroom scenes were true," Laura-Leigh told the Vanderpump Rules Party podcast, of multiple hookups with Jax. "Except the one at SUR, I didn't know he had unlocked the door."

She said that the camera crew did open the door and they got some kind of footage, but of course it was never shown. "He unlocked it while I wasn't looking," Laura-Leigh added. "I had locked the door and he unlocked it, unbeknownst to me."

During the filming of Season 1, Laura-Leigh and Jax were unafraid of PDA among the other cast members. But according to Laura, getting caught by cameras and producers in the bathroom at SUR was not part of her plans to get camera time or to be assured a future on the show. And, as fans know, the actress left during the first season to pursue a movie career anyway.

Laura-Leigh said she was paid a fraction of what the other 'VPR' cast members got.

During her interview on the Vanderpump Rules Party podcast, Laura-Leigh also shared details of how much she was paid on VPR for her one season. Although she wasn't a full-time cast member, her relationship with Jax, a main cast member, meant that Laura-Leigh was there for plenty of SUR drama. She said on the podcast that she had to fight to get paid. When it was all said and done, she made $500 for the season.